Health Brand Sinoveda Is the Story of a Woman Determined to Improve Lives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman was born in Bangladesh. After years spent fighting through resistance and completing her education, she moved to Edmonton, Canada as a tenacious young woman determined to revolutionize the pharmaceutical field that she had committed her professional life to studying.

In 2006, Dr. Nuzhat teamed up with her current husband, Dr. Yun K. Tam, and the pair defined a revolutionary approach to developing health products. This included a heavy emphasis on efficacy and safety that was achieved by combining the precision of Western science with the ancient wisdom of Easter medicine.

From her first step into the health field, Nuzhat has fought an uphill battle. However, the clarity of her purpose and desire to improve the lives of others kept her on track, no matter what challenges she faced. "I kept on trying hard because my vision was extremely clear to me," explained Dr. Nuzhat in a recent interview with The Daily Star , "and no matter what sort of obstacles came my way, I knew I had to overcome all of them to reach the endpoint."

That endpoint is beginning to come into focus through Sinoveda's growing line of health solutions. The brand utilizes AI, machine learning, and its unique pharmaceutical platform technology (PPT®) to identify and develop novel combination therapies with high efficacy and safety profiles. These are championed not just as alternatives to allopathic medicine (traditional treatment of diseases with synthetic drug counterparts) but as superior options.

For example, the company's Effectical calcium supplement utilizes soluble forms of calcium magnesium and zinc salts for greater effect and to eliminate constipation (a common side effect of mainstream calcium supplements). In a formal, randomized double-blinded study, the product proved as effective as twice the calcium dose in the competing mainstream product Caltrate®, with fewer gastrointestinal complications, as well.

Another example is the brand's topical pain relief Proflexa . The ointment brings together a unique, targeted, and standardized combination of seven traditional Chinese herbs to promote fast, effective management of aches, pains, and even arthritis.

Sinoveda has many other products in development as Dr. Nuzhat continues to press forward toward her dream of a more effective use of natural pharmaceuticals to safely enhance and protect human life. While there is much more to come, it is already possible to state that the ambitious health entrepreneur has fulfilled her vision of truly transforming lives for the better through the precise and consistent application of medicinal plants and natural pharmaceuticals.

