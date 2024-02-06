HEALTH CAROUSEL CELEBRATES CLIENT AND TALENT EXCELLENCE WITH CLEARLYRATED BEST OF STAFFING AWARDS

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Health Carousel has clinched the prestigious 2024 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards from ClearlyRated. This distinguished recognition, bestowed upon less than 2% of staffing companies across the US and Canada, underscores our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service to both our clients and our talented healthcare professionals.

Empowering Client Satisfaction

Health Carousel wins Clearly Rated Best of Staffing Award for Client and Talent.
Both Health Carousel Travel Nursing & Allied Health (HCTN) and Health Carousel International (HCI) received honors for client satisfaction due to 86.8% of our clients awarding us satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10, which is well above the industry average of 52%.

These accolades symbolize a significant achievement, affirming our commitment to excellence in the industry. We're delighted to be recognized for our steadfast commitment to delivering top-notch service and making healthcare work better.

Elevating Talent Experiences

Our success is fueled by the satisfaction of our placed job candidates, as reflected in our impressive Best of Staffing Talent scores. An astounding 85.3% of our HCTN candidates rated their experience with us as a 9 or 10 out of 10, significantly surpassing the industry average of 50%.

In addition to these honors, we are thrilled to share our recognition as a finalist in multiple categories for The Gypsy Nurse 2023 Top Travel Nurse Agencies. This distinction, awarded by the largest and most active online community for travel nurses, highlights our standing as a top travel nurse agency in the country, acknowledging our excellence in categories such

  • Best Overall Travel Nurse Agency
  • Most Loyal Travel Nurse Agency
  • Best Assignment Concierge Travel Nurse Agency
  • Most Traveler-Centric Benefits Travel Nurse Agency
  • Best Career Accelerator Travel Nurse Agency.

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing solutions. By delivering highly qualified international nurses, travel nurses, and allied health professionals across a range of in-demand specialties, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

In 2023, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as the Largest International Healthcare Staffing Agency in the nation and one of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms. They were also listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list.

Contact: pr@healthcarousel.com

SOURCE Health Carousel

