Health Catalyst Announces Winners of the 2024 Catalyst Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Catalyst publicly announced the seven winners of the Catalyst Awards, an annual awards program recognizing hospitals and health systems that have led the way in digitizing and transforming healthcare. The winners were announced at the annual Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) in Salt Lake City, Utah. HAS is the premier event showcasing data and analytics' critical role in tackling some of healthcare's most significant challenges.

The Catalyst Awards

High-Value Data and Analytics Winner: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health achieved a six-fold increase in sepsis bundle compliance, $8.3M cost savings during the 15-month study period, the result of a statistically significant difference in total direct costs, 17 percent lower ICU admission, and 17 percent lower mortality rate.

Patient Engagement Winner: Providence

Providence achieved a 25.2 percent increase in average patient engagement, increased engagement across 13 separate deployments, including different hospitals, clinics, and service lines. The organization also achieved a 44 percent relative decrease in readmissions for patients undergoing total joint replacement and a 15 percent relative decrease in LOS.

Population Health Winner: The Queen's Health System

The Queen's Health System achieved $7.1M in cost savings, a 71.6 percent relative reduction in inpatient admission, a 15.9 percent relative reduction in LOS, and a 37.1 percent relative reduction in 30-day readmissions.

Quality and Cost Winner: WakeMed Health and Hospitals

WakeMed Health and Hospitals achieved $10M in direct variable cost reduction, and 37 patients avoided readmission to the hospital. Without this work, the health system would have needed inpatient beds for 10 more patients every day of the year.

Tech-Enabled Managed Services – Analytics Winner: Carle Health

Carle Health applied AI to identify and understand the drivers of long/excess LOS. New insights enabled improved leadership decision-making, and the organization avoided implementing costly interventions that would not have impacted drivers of long/excess LOS.

Tech-Enabled Managed Services – Chart Abstraction Winner: Community Health Network

Community Health Network achieved $1.8M in cost savings, a 58 percent relative reduction in bleeding complication rate after post-percutaneous coronary intervention, and an 18 percent relative reduction in LOS.

Tech-Enabled Managed Services – Trailblazer Winner: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health applied AI to establish leadership and performance goals that demonstrate actual, achievable improvement in a transparent and reproducible way that motivates change. The organization also established processes for establishing goals less prone to bias and responsive to human value judgments.

"We're proud to recognize these seven organizations for their incredible data-driven healthcare transformation," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "These significant, measurable improvements, clinically, operationally, and financially, are to be commended, and we are grateful to have played a role in enabling their great success."

