Health Catalyst Names UnityPoint Health Winner of the 2024 Flywheel Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Catalyst announced the winner of the 2024 Flywheel Award. The award recognizes healthcare organizations that have showcased outstanding results in measurable, impactful improvements. The announcement took place at the annual Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS), the premier event showcasing data and analytics' critical role in tackling some of healthcare's most significant challenges.

UnityPoint Health Earns the 2024 Flywheel Award

The Flywheel Award is a lifetime achievement recognition that celebrates the remarkable distinction of an organization in healthcare transformation. This award acknowledges the consistent utilization of data and analytics to achieve massive, measurable improvements across the organization.

UnityPoint Health, an integrated health system that serves more than 2.7 million individuals throughout Iowa and western Illinois, received acclaim for its exceptional enhancements in healthcare, positively impacting the lives of the individuals and populations it serves.

UnityPoint Health has confirmed more than $100 million in savings and revenue enhancements, including:

$41M in cost savings achieved over two years by decreasing length of stay (LOS).

in cost savings achieved over two years by decreasing length of stay (LOS). $32M reduction in healthcare spending in one year, the result of AI-enabled care management improvements.

reduction in healthcare spending in one year, the result of AI-enabled care management improvements. 39 percent relative reduction in emergency department visits and a 54 percent relative reduction in inpatient admissions.

$31M in average annual shared savings since 2012.

in average annual shared savings since 2012. $17.4M reduction in direct costs over six years, the result of decreasing unnecessary red blood cell transfusions.

reduction in direct costs over six years, the result of decreasing unnecessary red blood cell transfusions. 15x benefits to cost ratio over the last seven years.

"UnityPoint Health is a world-class organization with leaders who have demonstrated their deep commitment to data-driven healthcare transformation," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We're grateful they have entrusted Health Catalyst to support their exemplary improvement efforts and look forward to seeing the future outcomes they drive for the communities they serve."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

