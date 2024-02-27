Health Catalyst Names UnityPoint Health Winner of the 2024 Flywheel Award

News provided by

Health Catalyst

27 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Catalyst announced the winner of the 2024 Flywheel Award. The award recognizes healthcare organizations that have showcased outstanding results in measurable, impactful improvements. The announcement took place at the annual Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS), the premier event showcasing data and analytics' critical role in tackling some of healthcare's most significant challenges.

UnityPoint Health Earns the 2024 Flywheel Award

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)
(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)

The Flywheel Award is a lifetime achievement recognition that celebrates the remarkable distinction of an organization in healthcare transformation. This award acknowledges the consistent utilization of data and analytics to achieve massive, measurable improvements across the organization.

UnityPoint Health, an integrated health system that serves more than 2.7 million individuals throughout Iowa and western Illinois, received acclaim for its exceptional enhancements in healthcare, positively impacting the lives of the individuals and populations it serves.

UnityPoint Health has confirmed more than $100 million in savings and revenue enhancements, including:

  • $41M in cost savings achieved over two years by decreasing length of stay (LOS).
  • $32M reduction in healthcare spending in one year, the result of AI-enabled care management improvements.
  • 39 percent relative reduction in emergency department visits and a 54 percent relative reduction in inpatient admissions.
  • $31M in average annual shared savings since 2012.
  • $17.4M reduction in direct costs over six years, the result of decreasing unnecessary red blood cell transfusions.
  • 15x benefits to cost ratio over the last seven years.

"UnityPoint Health is a world-class organization with leaders who have demonstrated their deep commitment to data-driven healthcare transformation," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We're grateful they have entrusted Health Catalyst to support their exemplary improvement efforts and look forward to seeing the future outcomes they drive for the communities they serve."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
575-491-0974

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Also from this source

The 2024 Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) Kicks Off Today

The 2024 Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) Kicks Off Today

Today, approximately 1,000 healthcare leaders from around the world have gathered in Salt Lake City to kick off the 2024 Healthcare Analytics Summit...
Health Catalyst's Able Health Registry Receives CMS's QPP Qualified Registry Approval for 2024

Health Catalyst's Able Health Registry Receives CMS's QPP Qualified Registry Approval for 2024

Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.