Health Catalyst Pop Analyzer™ and Health Catalyst Care Flow™ Achieve NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation Status

News provided by

Health Catalyst

27 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that two technologies, Health Catalyst Pop Analyzer™ and Health Catalyst Care Flow™, have achieved National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Prevalidation for Population Health Management in 2023.

This designation demonstrates that Pop Analyzer and Care Flow functionality completely meet and support factor-level requirements within applicable NCQA standards. Health Catalyst clients with Pop Analyzer and Care Flow may benefit from reduced burden during NCQA surveys. Health plans, Population health programs, behavioral health organizations, and case management organizations seeking to achieve or maintain NCQA Accreditation status are supported with the Health Catalyst NCQA vendor prevalidation status.

"This achievement affirms our commitment to being the go-to partner for proven outcomes in population health," said Dan Unger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Improvement Applications Business Unit at Health Catalyst. "Pop Analyzer and Care Flow not only improve our clients' ability to make data-driven decisions but also deliver accessible, quality care to their communities and patients. We're grateful to have these competencies prevalidated by NCQA."

NCQA's Population Health Management Prevalidation clinical team has reviewed the Pop Analyzer and Care Flow applications for elements that include data integration, risk stratification, automated care management documentation and workflows, and evidence-based algorithms. Organizations that leverage the functionality of these health technology solutions are eligible to receive automatic credit or support for each of the factor-level requirements within applicable NCQA standards.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

Media Contact

Amanda Hundt
[email protected]
575.491.0974

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Also from this source

Health Catalyst Recognized in Five Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

Health Catalyst Is Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.