Health Catalyst's MeasureAble™ Earns ONC Health IT Certification

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced MeasureAble™ has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB).

This approval designates that eligible providers and hospitals may use MeasureAble to meet requirements for various quality reporting programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology to calculate and report quality measures.

"In alignment with our mission, our focus is on developing technology solutions to power massive, measurable healthcare transformation. The ONC Health IT Certification demonstrates that Health Catalyst is continuing to take the right steps to enable hospitals and health systems to achieve clinical excellence and performance improvement," said TJ Elbert, Senior Vice President, Chief Data Officer, and GM of the Technology Business Unit at Health Catalyst.

To earn the certification, MeasureAble was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

Health Catalyst's MeasureAble is a quality measures application with over 240 regulatory measures, including ACO, HEDIS, MIPS, and more. The tool combines complete data, measures, calculations, and visualizations in a single application, offering a clean, results-driven dashboard for internal reporting of care needs and quality performance.

About This Certification

MeasureAble is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Vendor: Health Catalyst

Product: MeasureAble

Criteria Tested: 170.315 (b)(10); (c)(1-3); (d)(1-3, 5, 7, 9, 12-13); (g)(4-5)

Clinical Quality Measures Tested: 2v12, 56v11, 68v12, 69v11, 90v12, 117v11, 122v11, 124v11, 125v11, 127v11, 130v11, 131v11, 135v11, 138v11, 139v11, 144v11, 145v11, 146v11, 147v12, 149v11, 153v11, 154v11, 155v11, 156v11, 157v11, 159v11, 161v11, 165v11, 347v6, 349v5, 645v6

Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.3034.Meas.01.00.0.240122

Date Certified: 01/22/2024

Effective Date: 2015 Edition

Mandatory Disclosures: The cost that an organization might pay to implement MeasureAble's capabilities to meet CMS objectives and measures starts at $199 per Eligible Clinician per year for any Merit Incentive (MIPS)-based measure and/or MVP calculation and submission.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

