Health-E Commerce® Celebrates Female Founders Driving Innovation in Health and Self-Care During Women's History Month with Featured Women-Owned Brands at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

DALLAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly seek brands that reflect their values and prioritize preventive health, women-owned businesses are playing a leading role in shaping the future of the $1.9 trillion global wellness economy. From innovative sun protection and science-backed skincare to mom-and-baby care and hydration support, female founders are developing products that address essential health needs across diverse communities. To honor these industry leaders during Women's History Month, Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, is spotlighting women-owned brands whose products are eligible for purchase with tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds.

Health-E Commerce is celebrating women-owned brands during Women's History Month in March. Visit FSA Store and HSA Store to learn about brands that are meeting essential needs in areas like menstrual care, hydration, skincare, and more with innovative products and support for community health.

"Women-owned businesses represent one of the fastest-growing segments in health and wellness, with female founders bringing products to market that address critical gaps in preventive care, skincare, maternal health, and everyday wellness essentials," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "We're proud to offer a growing category of women-owned brands on FSA Store® and HSA Store® as part of our commitment to meeting the health needs of all FSA and HSA users, including individuals and families with diverse needs and interests."

Women-owned businesses now account for nearly 40% of all U.S. businesses , and these founders are not only building high-growth brands, but they're focusing on overlooked needs for women of all ages. To celebrate these companies and encourage consumers to experience their products, FSA Store® and HSA Store® will feature sought-after products from the following women-owned brands throughout the month of March.

Supergoop! Founded with a mission to make sunscreen part of everyday skincare, Supergoop! has redefined sun protection with dermatologist-tested formulas designed for daily wear. Broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF 15 or higher are FSA- and HSA-eligible, making it easier for families to prioritize suncare and skin health year 'round.

Cure was inspired by the real-life experience of one woman who experienced headaches and nausea after working out and learned that drinking water alone wasn't meeting her hydration needs. She then set out to develop a product that replenished essential electrolytes without added sugars and preservatives. To support healthy hydration for all, Cure also donates products to individuals and communities across the country.

Colorescience was developed by dermatologists to repair and protect skin without harsh chemicals. The company is known for its award-winning line of mineral-based sun protection products that are 100% natural.

Cora. Founded to modernize menstrual care and increase access to period products, Cora recognizes that not all periods are the same and thus, offers a range of products–from tampons to pads, liners, and reusables–for different levels of flow and comfort. The company even offers a convenient subscription service that will deliver period products to your door. And to address the reality of "period poverty," for every purchase made, Cora donates period products to individuals with limited access to products or who cannot afford menstrual care.

To explore women-owned brands and discover FSA- and HSA-eligible products, visit the searchable eligibility lists at FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com .

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

