Health-E Commerce®, WEX, Inc. Team Up to Simplify Tax-free Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Saving Accounts (HSAs) Accounts for Consumers and Employers

Collaboration allows WEX and Health E-Commerce® to deliver a frictionless user experience to increase FSA/HSA adoption, utilization and satisfaction

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce ®, parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ® announced a new collaboration in conjunction with WEX , a leader in benefits administration technology, that will deliver greater value to flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) users by integrating FSA Store ® and HSA Store ® into the WEX benefits portal. This integration will combat the fragmentation and confusion that account holders experience and transform the FSA/HSA reimbursement process into a seamlessly integrated shopping experience.

A new arrangement between Health-E Commerce and WEX integrates FSA Store and HSA Store into the WEX benefits portal, giving individuals whose employers use WEX for benefits administration secure, streamlined access to use and manage their flexible spending account or health savings account funds while shopping the guaranteed-eligible selection of products and services at FSA Store and HSA Store.

"We're proud to collaborate with WEX to elevate and simplify the FSA/HSA experience for employers and millions of individual FSA/HSA users through our sophisticated e-commerce capabilities," said Zack Peckham, CEO of Health-E Commerce®. "Our stores are built on the belief that benefits should be easy to use and relevant to real life, and by delivering greater personalization, convenience, and security, we're removing barriers to utilization and helping consumers benefit better from their tax-free funds."

FSA Store® and HSA Store® are the first and still leading online stores that only sell products and telehealth services that are eligible expenses in accordance with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules for tax-free healthcare accounts. This removes the guesswork of spending FSA/HSA funds, ultimately giving account holders and TPAs peace of mind that they are using their funds correctly and reducing the potential for FSA forfeitures.

With this integration, account holders will be able to access FSA Store® and HSA Store® directly from their WEX benefits portal. They will also enjoy advanced e-commerce capabilities from Health-E Commerce®, including:

Single Sign-On: Easy access to FSA Store ® or HSA Store ® from their WEX benefits portal without requiring a second sign in or additional credentials.

Balance Display : The ability to see their balance and real-time changes to available FSA or HSA funds while shopping to inform purchase decisions.

DirectPay: Ability to pay for eligible items directly from their FSA/HSA account with one click, eliminating the need to enter card information each time they use their funds.

"Employees frequently underuse their HSA and FSA benefits due to perpetual confusion and clunky reimbursement processes. By seamlessly integrating the commerce capabilities of the HSA Store® and FSA Store® into the WEX benefits portal, we simplify benefits and give employees greater control over their spending," said Robert Deshaies, Chief Operating Officer, Benefits, at WEX. "This frictionless experience reduces manual interventions, saves time, and allows HR and benefits leaders to focus on strategic planning and moving their businesses forward."

FSA Store® and HSA Store® are a known source of industry-leading educational resources and account management tools, including the web's most comprehensive searchable Eligibility List™, contribution and tax savings calculators, future value calculators, interactive learning games, and the ability to search for eligible expenses by product name, brand name, health condition, and price.

To learn more about FSA and HSA eligibility or resources for individuals and TPAs, visit FSA Store ® or HSA Store ®.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce ® is the parent brand to FSA Store ® and HSA Store ®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

