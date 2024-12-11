Health-E Commerce® announces new telehealth collaboration with Rex MD® to support men's health on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

New collaboration delivers confidential and convenient telehealth services to address erectile dysfunction for men

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive nature of sexual health can cause men to avoid seeking treatment that could improve their physical and mental health. According to one survey, 37% of American men have experienced issues related to sexual health, yet only 2 in 5 have sought professional help. A new telehealth collaboration between Health-E Commerce and Rex MD hopes to address this trend by giving millions of men who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) easy access to clinical support and personalized treatments to address erectile dysfunction at FSA Store and HSA Store .

"Time, access to appointments, cost, and stigma are all common reasons for not going to the doctor, especially when seeking care for issues like sexual health," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store. "Our collaboration with Rex MD reinforces our mission to help account holders benefit better from their tax-free funds by giving them access to products and services that improve their health and quality of life."

Rex MD, a subsidiary of LifeMD.com, is a telemedicine company that offers discreet and convenient telehealth consultation, prescription delivery, and treatment for men's health needs. The Rex MD experience begins with a confidential online questionnaire, which is analyzed by a Rex MD-affiliated healthcare provider. Based on this clinical analysis, the provider prescribes a treatment plan and medication, if needed. Subscribers benefit from same-day appointments and the ability to easily reach their assigned physician via the Rex MD Member Portal at any time with questions, requests, or concerns.

Men who access Rex MD services through FSA Store or HSA Store will receive 95% off erectile dysfunction medication (offer valid for first-time customers only, for first treatment plan).

"By removing the common barriers to care for men, like access, time, cost, and complexity, our team at Rex MD has been able to help over 500,000 men get the care they need since launching in 2019," said Nicholas Alvarez, co-founder LifeMD, parent brand to Rex MD. "We're thrilled that our effective, affordable healthcare services will now be more easily accessible to millions of people, thanks to this collaboration with Health-E Commerce."

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Rex MD

Rex MD is a leading men's telehealth platform that offers access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs, including erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, hair loss, weight management, and, most recently, hormone replacement therapy. Since its inception in 2019, Rex MD has served approximately 500,000 patients.

