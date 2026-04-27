Health-E Commerce® Collaborates with Talkspace to Expand Mental Health Services Available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Individuals can use insurance and/or flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to pay for virtual therapy with licensed providers; new patients save $100 when using tax-free FSA and HSA funds

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only products and services that are eligible with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds, announced today a new telehealth collaboration with Talkspace that will allow individuals to use FSA and HSA funds to purchase virtual mental health counseling through FSA Store® and HSA Store®. First-time patients using FSA or HSA funds will receive $100 off Talkspace services.

Health-E Commerce announces telehealth collaboration to make Talkspace virtual mental health counseling available on FSA Store and HSA Store for people enrolled in tax-free FSAs and HSAs.

"Access to mental health services continues to be a roadblock for individuals and families, with an estimated 37% of the U.S. population living in areas that have a shortage of qualified providers. Telehealth can bridge this gap and help patients get the care they need in a timely fashion, and in the comfort and privacy of home," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue office for Health-E Commerce®. "Our team is proud to bring these essential services to millions of individuals and to make it easier for them to pay for care with their tax-free funds."

Talkspace is a leading provider of flexible, professional mental health services that is trusted by more than 1.2 million members with more than 60,000 five-star reviews. Talkspace quickly and efficiently matches patients with licensed therapists and psychiatrists for needs related to anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, addiction, and more. Patients can switch providers at any time, if needed. Services from Talkspace are covered by health insurance and can also be paid for with FSA or HSA funds. It's important to check with your FSA/HSA administrator to verify what services your plan covers before engaging with a provider.

"As a leader known for providing quality mental healthcare that is both accessible and affordable, Talkspace is thrilled to collaborate with Health-E Commerce®. Together, we are unlocking vital support for millions of FSA and HSA account holders, empowering them to direct their healthcare dollars toward their mental well-being," said Katelyn Watson, chief marketing officer at Talkspace.

To learn more about Talkspace and other FSA- and HSA-eligible mental health support, FSA and HSA eligible, visit FSAstore.com® or HSA store.com®.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Talkspace:

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier lives through access to mental healthcare. Talkspace offers therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management for adults.

Members are matched with licensed therapists and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, as well as asynchronous messaging. Services are delivered through a secure web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA and regulatory requirements.

Many Americans have access to Talkspace through health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, or as a benefit through an employer, school, or government program.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce