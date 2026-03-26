Health-E Commerce® Expands Telehealth Collaboration with Wisp to Include Migraine Relief and Hormonal Acne Treatment, Now Available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Expanded collaboration with Wisp reflects growing consumer demand for the convenience and savings that FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth services deliver

DALLAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only products and services that are eligible with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds, today announced that it has expanded its telehealth collaboration with Wisp to include prescription treatments for hormonal acne and migraine relief.

Get personalized support from Wisp for migraine headaches and hormonal acne. New patients receive 20% off their first order when they use their tax-free FSA or HSA funds as FSA Store and HSA Store.

"Finding effective treatment for conditions like hormonal acne and migraine headaches can be a long, arduous process for patients–one that traditionally has required access to specialists, multiple office visits, and trial-and-error," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue office for Health-E Commerce®. "By expanding our collaboration with Wisp, we're responding to the needs of patients of all ages across the country with timely access to expert care in a convenient, affordable, fully online experience."

Wisp's services are available in all 50 states, with same-day pharmacy fulfillment, when prescribed. All consultations are conducted online with licensed medical professionals. Wisp's telehealth services are trusted by more than 1.8 million patients nationwide as a source for fast, personalized care across a growing range of women's health needs.

Prior to the recent expansion, FSA and HSA users could subscribe to Wisp's services through FSA Store® and HSA Store® for menopause support, fertility care, and women's sexual health. The latest telehealth expansion gives patients access to:

A personalized treatment plan for migraine headaches within 72 hours of initial online consultation. If applicable, same-day prescriptions may be sent to a local pharmacy. Treatment options may include immediate relief medications such as triptans, anti-nausea medications, and preventive medications, such as SNRIs and SSRIs.

within 72 hours of initial online consultation. If applicable, same-day prescriptions may be sent to a local pharmacy. Treatment options may include immediate relief medications such as triptans, anti-nausea medications, and preventive medications, such as SNRIs and SSRIs. Prescription-strength treatment for hormonal acne, including topical medications that target excess oil and reduce redness, inflammation, and acne-causing bacteria; and oral medications that provide hormonal support, when appropriate.

"We believe all individuals should be able to manage their health on their own terms, without having to wait weeks for an appointment or pay exorbitant fees for treatments that don't fit their personal needs," said Monica Cepak, CEO, Wisp. "As more people turn to telehealth for fast, personalized care, expanding our collaboration with Health-E Commerce® helps bring Wisp's care model to even more FSA and HSA users nationwide. The success of our partnership is proof that patients trust Wisp and value the convenience, personalization, and savings that telehealth services can deliver."

People who shop at FSA Store® or HSA Store® can experience this expanded offering and receive 20% off their first order with code SAVINGS20 at Hellowisp.com. The offer is valid for one-time use and subject to terms and conditions.

To learn more about Wisp's migraine and hormonal acne services, visit FSAstore.com® or HSA store.com®.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Wisp:

Wisp is the largest pure play women's telehealth provider in the U.S., serving 1.8 million patients nationwide. Offering discreet, online care and a comprehensive range of first-to-market products, Wisp addresses women's health needs across every stage of life—from birth control to fertility, menopause, STI testing, and at-home diagnostics. Recognized by Inc. as Best in Business 2025, TIME as Best Inventions of 2025, and Clio as Best Campaign in Health Equity of 2025. Wisp is majority-owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. Visit hellowisp.com or follow @hellowisp on social media.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce