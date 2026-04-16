Health-E Commerce® to Demonstrate Engagement and Technology Solutions for Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRAs) at WEX® SPARK Partner Conference 2026

FSA Store® and HSA Store® to highlight e-commerce integrations, eligibility education and tools, and participant engagement capabilities designed to help third-party administrators (TPAs) improve member utilization of FSAs, HSAs, and HRAs

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, announced today that it will join benefits industry leaders as a Platinum sponsor of the WEX SPARK Partner Conference 2026, a premier event for health and benefits professionals taking place April 27–29 in Orlando, FL.

Get to know the Health-E Commerce team and learn about engagement and technology solutions for FSAs and HSAs from FSA Store and HSA Store during the WEX SPARK Conference, April 27-29 in Orlando, FL.

Each year, the WEX SPARK Partner Conference brings together benefits professionals, third-party administrators (TPAs), and industry leaders to explore new strategies, technologies, and partnerships that simplify benefits administration and enhance the participant experience. The conference provides an opportunity for attendees to collaborate on solutions that reduce complexity and improve how pre-tax health benefits, including flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) are delivered and utilized.

"We're proud to partner with benefits industry leaders like WEX to advance tax-free healthcare benefits for the millions of individuals and families who rely on these accounts for health and financial wellbeing," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce®. "The e-commerce technology capabilities that we offer on FSA Store® and HSA Store®, along with our guaranteed-eligible shopping experience, educational resources, and interactive tools help streamline operations, reduce friction, and empower account holders to better understand and use their tax-free healthcare funds."

Health-E Commerce® solutions are designed to simplify claims processes, improve compliance, and drive greater engagement among participants. In addition, Health-E Commerce® will showcase interactive participant tools, such as its HSA eligibility game, designed to educate and incentivize participants to learn what's eligible and how to use their funds.

Learn more about the benefits of becoming a partner, and how Health-E Commerce® helps TPAs and employers engage plan participants and improve benefits satisfaction.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce