Health Enterprise Partners Announces Partner Promotion

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Pete Tedesco to Managing Partner. "Pete has distinguished himself through hard work, tenacity, and a relentless drive to improve healthcare," said Dave Tamburri, Managing Partner of HEP. "We congratulate him on a well-deserved promotion."

Tedesco joined HEP in 2015. Prior to HEP, he worked for middle-market private equity firms Olympus Partners and Waud Capital Partners. He also previously worked in the Corporate Business Development group at Becton Dickinson & Co. and at UBS Investment Bank. Pete serves on the boards of MD Alliance Solutions and AllyAlign Health, and has served an active role in BardyDx and Jet Health. He is a member of HEP's investment committee.

"From day one, Pete has exhibited the virtue, rigor, and passion for healthcare that are part of HEP's DNA," said Ezra Mehlman, Managing Partner of HEP. "We are confident that he will continue driving value to our portfolio companies, limited partners, and organization as a partner."

"Pete has been an invaluable business partner to our company," said Will Saunders, Founder and CEO of AllyAlign Health. "Our business model is to take full risk for the healthcare dollar of nursing home residents. His sage guidance, steady hand, and spirit of collaboration have allowed us to circumnavigate the COVID-19 pandemic and many of the challenges confronted by a growing healthcare company."

Pete holds an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and an AB in Economics from Princeton University.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners invests primarily in privately held, lower middle market companies in healthcare services and healthcare information technology. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

