Health Enterprise Partners Takes the ParityPledge® as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners, a healthcare private equity firm, today announced it has taken the ParityPledge.® The ParityPledge asks that companies commit to interviewing at least one qualified woman candidate for every open position, vice president and above. The ParityPledge is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

"The healthcare and private equity industries are both characterized by a dramatic underrepresentation of women in leadership positions and proven financial benefits associated with better gender representation. We are glad to take this small step towards achieving better gender equity and encourage our peers to do so as well," said Ezra Mehlman, Managing Partner of Health Enterprise Partners.

"Parity.org was founded to correct the stark reality of gender imbalance at the very top of companies today," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "While women represent 51 percent of the population, barely 20 percent of S&P500 corporate executive teams and boards are represented by women. We are thankful for organizations like Health Enterprise Partners that are willing to become a role model for change. We believe their public commitment and example will help us realize exponential progress toward reaching parity at the top."

Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about how to get involved with Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org.

"We're tapping into an issue that so many companies are trying to get right. While much progress has been made at lower levels of organizations, change at the very top has remained elusive," said Stickney. "We welcome all organizations – both big and small – that recognize the importance and benefits of a representative slate: a group of candidates that reflects the population."

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to gender equality at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook, LinkedIn Twitter, and Instagram.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners invests primarily in privately held, middle market companies in health care services and health care information technology. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of health care. For more information, please visit http://www.hepfund.com.

