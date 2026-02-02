NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP") today announced that Bill Kopitke has joined as an Executive-in-Residence. In this role, Kopitke will work closely with the firm to source, evaluate, and pursue investment opportunities across B2B healthcare markets, such as supply chain and provider-focused professional services.

Health Enterprise Partners Welcomes Bill Kopitke as Executive-in-Residence

Kopitke brings extensive leadership experience across healthcare and technology-driven organizations. Most recently, he served as General Manager and Head of Healthcare for Amazon Business, where he led strategy, development, and growth execution. Kopitke joined Amazon to launch its healthcare B2B division and later also led go-to-market integration across Amazon's broader capabilities, including cloud and AI services, pharmacy, devices, and primary care partnerships. Earlier in his career, Kopitke held senior leadership roles at Vizient and advised private equity firms and corporations on acquisition and growth strategies.

HEP Managing Partner Dave Tamburri and Kopitke bring over two decades of experience working together, built on a long-standing foundation of trust and shared perspective.

"Bill brings a rare combination of operator depth, strategic clarity, and firsthand experience scaling complex healthcare platforms," said Tamburri. "His background leading Amazon Business's healthcare initiatives aligns exceptionally well with our focus on building and supporting high-impact healthcare services and technology businesses. We are excited to partner with Bill as we pursue differentiated opportunities across the healthcare ecosystem."

"When considering where to take my innovation and operational transformation learnings post-Amazon to better healthcare, the priority was partnering with investment teams that combine elite professionalism with genuine personal care," said Kopitke. "Health Enterprise Partners brings trusted thought leadership, integrity, and seasoned perspectives that uniquely position us to drive ambitious, durable improvement across healthcare needs."

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 40 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP invests in companies that improve patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of care. Learn more at www.hepfund.com.

SOURCE Health Enterprise Partners