Health Foundation of South Florida Celebrates CFO Alecia Dillon, 2026 CFO Awards Honoree

South Florida Business Journal recognizes Dillon's strategic financial leadership and community impact

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Foundation of South Florida announced that Chief Financial Officer Alecia Dillon has been named a 2026 CFO Awards Honoree by the South Florida Business Journal.

The CFO Awards honor financial leaders across South Florida whose strategic vision, integrity, and leadership strengthen organizations throughout the region. Dillon was recognized for her exceptional stewardship, thoughtful financial leadership, and unwavering commitment to leveraging resources to advance mission-driven impact.

Alecia Dillon

"Alecia brings clarity, discipline, and purpose to every decision she makes," said Loreen Chant, President & CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "Her leadership helps ensure we are strategically positioned to invest in what matters most, advancing health equity and building healthier, stronger communities across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties."

As CFO, Dillon plays a critical role in advancing the Health Foundation's mission by guiding financial strategy and decision-making, ensuring responsible oversight of resources, and supporting investments that expand access to care and promote health equity across South Florida.

The Health Foundation congratulates Dillon on this well-deserved recognition and thanks the South Florida Business Journal for highlighting the importance of nonprofit financial leadership in driving meaningful, long-term community change.

About the Health Foundation of South Florida

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for more than 30 years, investing more than $153 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy changes, and systems change that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low- to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

