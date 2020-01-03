Health, Happiness And Savings In 2020: Join Planet Fitness For Only 20 Cents Down, Then $10 A Month Through January 9 With No Commitment

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., invites everyone to start the New Year off right and take their first step into fitness by joining the Judgement Free Zone® for just 20 cents down, then $10 a month with no commitment. This special offer is available through Thursday, January 9 at Planet Fitness locations nationwide and online at www.planetfitness.com.

"At Planet Fitness, we provide everyone with a welcoming and encouraging environment where they can feel comfortable working out regardless of their fitness level," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "At a time of year when we're all setting new goals for ourselves, we're here to remind everyone that realistic, judgement free fitness is more attainable and affordable than ever. There's no better time to make your health and wellness a priority, and Planet Fitness is here to support you along the way."

In a recent study* regarding resolutions for 2020, Planet Fitness and Kelton Global found that the majority of Americans are, in fact, looking to set realistic, attainable goals this year – with health and fitness front and center. Notably, the survey found that the average American believes it takes 21 weeks – or just over five months – of sticking to their New Year's resolutions before they believe they've achieved their goals.

The study also found that:

It's all about health . Almost three-quarters (72 percent) say that they're making a fitness resolution for the New Year because they want to be healthier.

. Almost three-quarters (72 percent) say that they're making a fitness resolution for the New Year because they want to be healthier. Connection is important, too . More than half (51 percent) want to spend more quality time with loved ones in the New Year. To do so, they're making it a goal to disconnect from social media (23 percent) and to spend less time working (20 percent).

. More than half (51 percent) want to spend more quality time with loved ones in the New Year. To do so, they're making it a goal to disconnect from social media (23 percent) and to spend less time working (20 percent). A new decade ushers in long-term goals . Not only is being healthy a 2020 goal, it's also aspirational for the long-term. One in two Americans say they hope in 10 years' time, they'll be able to look back and note that they've taken better care of themselves.

. Not only is being healthy a 2020 goal, it's also aspirational for the long-term. One in two Americans say they hope in 10 years' time, they'll be able to look back and note that they've taken better care of themselves. An aspirational, generational divide. Millennials more than any other generation are hoping they'll be successful in taking better care of themselves physically (56 percent versus 46 percent of all other generational groups, combined) and will have significantly reduced the amount of stress in their lives (54 percent versus 41 percent) come 2030.

Millennials more than any other generation are hoping they'll be successful in taking better care of themselves physically (56 percent versus 46 percent of all other generational groups, combined) and will have significantly reduced the amount of stress in their lives (54 percent versus 41 percent) come 2030. There's a reward waiting at the end of the resolution tunnel. Seventy percent of Americans already know they'll be treating themselves once they achieve their 2020 resolutions. Almost two in five (38 percent) plan on taking a vacation, while a quarter (25 percent) are celebrating with a dinner at their favorite restaurant. Others will be rewarding themselves with a shopping spree (18 percent), pampering (18 percent) or even by splurging on a new car (17 percent).

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, high-quality cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®^ membership for $22.99 a month includes perks such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

* Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 1,004 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percent.

^ Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

