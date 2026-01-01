START 2026 STRONG WITH PLANET FITNESS

Now through January 9, save $28 or more when you join for just $1 down and only $15 a month

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is helping all fitness levels start the year strong with a new offer for 2026. Starting today through Jan. 9, new members can join for just $1 down and only $15 a month, and cancel anytime*. With more than 2,800 convenient locations, you can find the nearest club or join online here.

Planet Fitness offers a high-value member experience and best-in-class strength and cardio equipment at an affordable cost. Whether beginning, returning to, or well into your fitness journey, everyone can feel comfortable in Planet Fitness's Judgement Free environment.

"Planet Fitness has a vast variety of best-in-class equipment to help all levels improve their fitness, get stronger and enhance their overall wellness in a way that feels right for them," said Brian Povinelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "We're committed to making our clubs accessible to everyone, so achieving your health and wellness goals feel both empowering and financially smart in 2026."

Recent survey data shows that saving money, exercising more and getting healthier are Americans' top New Year's resolutions heading into 2026. The study found that the most common resolutions are putting more money into savings (45%), getting more exercise (45%) and improving overall physical health (41%).

To continue meeting consumers' evolving needs, Planet Fitness members can experience:

Best-In-Class Strength + Cardio Equipment: Plate-loaded equipment, free weights, treadmills, ellipticals and more to provide all members with the workout equipment they need to get stronger

Plate-loaded equipment, free weights, treadmills, ellipticals and more to provide all members with the workout equipment they need to get stronger Free Fitness Training: Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer, and the free Planet Fitness App features hundreds of on-demand digital exercises

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer, and the free Planet Fitness App features hundreds of on-demand digital exercises A Convenient Footprint: Most people in the U.S. live within 12 minutes of a Planet Fitness, and many of the 2,800+ clubs are open 24 hours

Most people in the U.S. live within 12 minutes of a Planet Fitness, and many of the 2,800+ clubs are open 24 hours The Black Card Spa®: A recovery area for PF Black Card Members® to use HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, CryoLounge+ loungers and more before or after a workout.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetfitness) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@planetfitness).

*U.S. locations only. Annual fee applies.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.7 million members and 2,795 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.