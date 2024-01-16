Health In Tech Takes Center Stage at Greek House Annual Meeting at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Showcasing Innovation and Leadership

STUART, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and re-imagines self-funded health plans, is set to make waves at the Greek House Annual Meeting at the Greek House Annual Meeting at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. Scheduled from January 15 to January 19, this eminent event will bring together over 300 public figures, including 60 heads of state, and feature the participation of more than 1,600 business leaders, 800 of whom are among the world's top CEOs.

Health In Tech is set to take the spotlight among more than 150 Global Innovators, Tech Pioneers, and Unicorns. CFO Julia Qian will play pivotal roles as speakers to contribute to the discussion on "Beyond Currency and the Metaverse Paradigm: The Expanding Horizons of Digital Assets - Redefining Reality in a Digital Age." Her expertise will shed light on the transformative role of digital assets in today's dynamic landscape, reinforcing Health In Tech's position at the forefront of technological evolution.

The conference, set to attract key figures from business, politics, and academia, solidifies Health In Tech's reputation as a thought leader in the healthcare technology space. Notable speakers include Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor; and members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Health In Tech invites the global community to witness the unfolding future at the Greek House Annual Meeting at the World Economic Forum 2024, where healthcare and technology converge to pave the way for groundbreaking innovation and leadership.

To join the live stream, please visit:

https://greekhousedavos.com/annual-meetings/greek-house-davos-2024

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com/.

