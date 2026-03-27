Health Law Alliance Recognized as Leading PBM Audit Defense Attorneys for Independent Pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pharmacy Benefit Managers ("PBMs") intensify audit activity across the country, independent pharmacies are increasingly seeking experienced legal counsel to protect their businesses. Health Law Alliance has emerged as a leader among PBM audit defense attorneys, helping pharmacies across the country challenge adverse audit findings, reverse monetary recoupments, and avoid network terminations.

PBM audits have become more aggressive in 2026, with pharmacies facing heightened scrutiny over documentation, inventory, prior authorizations, copayment collection, and provider relationships. These audits often result in significant financial exposure, including recoupment demands, payment holds, and potential loss of network participation. For many pharmacies, the outcome of an audit can determine whether the business survives.

Health Law Alliance is often called upon to defend pharmacies in audits conducted by major PBMs, including Optum Rx, CVS Caremark, and Express Scripts. The firm has built a strong reputation by delivering results in high-stakes matters involving these and other PBMs and insurance payors. In a number of cases, HLA has filed public lawsuits in federal and state court, as well as arbitration proceedings, to protect and vindicate its pharmacy clients' interests.

The firm has successfully reversed audit findings, reduced or eliminated recoupments, and restored pharmacies' network status following adverse actions. Health Law Alliance has eliminated millions of dollars in alleged inventory discrepancy findings, secured full reversals of audit determinations, and defended pharmacies against network termination. The firm has also achieved successful outcomes in matters that escalated beyond audits, including the dismissal of criminal charges tied to PBM audit referrals.

Led by attorneys Anthony Mahajan and Diana Yastrovskaya, Health Law Alliance brings a strategic, evidence-based approach to PBM audit defense. The firm focuses on identifying flaws in audit findings, challenging unsupported allegations, and developing innovative appeal strategies to reduce claw-backs and maintain network participation.

As PBM enforcement continues to evolve and increase, pharmacies are recognizing the importance of working with experienced PBM audit defense attorneys who understand both the legal framework and operational challenges of the industry. Health Law Alliance remains committed to providing custom-tailored defenses and practical guidance to pharmacies facing these risks.

About Health Law Alliance

Health Law Alliance is a nationally recognized healthcare law firm concentrating on PBM audit defense, regulatory compliance, and civil and criminal enforcement matters. The firm represents pharmacies and healthcare providers across the country, providing strategic counsel in responding to audits, contesting recoupment demands, and preserving network participation through proactive and effective advocacy.

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SOURCE Health Law Alliance