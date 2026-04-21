PBM Audit Defense Attorney Secures Full Reversal of OptumRx Terminations for Seven New York Pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Law Alliance, a leading Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) audit defense attorney firm, announced today that it has secured full reversals of network termination actions issued by OptumRx against seven independent pharmacies in New York, allowing each pharmacy to remain in network and continue serving patients.

The terminations, issued in February 2025, were based on alleged affiliations with a previously terminated pharmacy. Health Law Alliance represented the pharmacies from the outset, with attorneys Madeline Tatro, Diana Yastrovskaya, and HLA founder Anthony Mahajan leading the defense and developing a targeted legal strategy that ultimately resulted in complete reversal of all termination decisions.

"These cases reflect a growing trend of PBMs relying on broad affiliation theories to justify termination," said Mahajan. "Without a strategic response, pharmacies can face immediate and devastating financial consequences, including loss of revenue and potential closure."

Pharmacy Benefit Managers have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years for their role in the healthcare system. Entrepreneur and healthcare disruptor Mark Cuban has publicly criticized PBMs, stating that the system is "designed to extract as much money as possible," highlighting broader concerns about transparency and fairness in pharmacy reimbursement and network participation.

Acting as a PBM audit defense attorney, Health Law Alliance challenged the legal and factual basis of Optum's termination decisions, demonstrating that the alleged affiliations did not justify removal from the network and that the pharmacies remained compliant with applicable requirements. Through detailed appeal submissions and strategic advocacy, the firm secured full reinstatement for all seven pharmacies.

The outcome preserved access to care for thousands of patients and prevented significant financial disruption for the pharmacies involved. As PBM enforcement actions continue to expand, pharmacies are increasingly at risk of termination based on theories that may not be clearly supported by contractual or regulatory standards. The result highlights the importance of working with an experienced PBM audit defense attorney when facing network termination.

Health Law Alliance noted that early intervention was critical to achieving this result. Once a termination is issued, pharmacies often face immediate operational and financial pressure, making a prompt and strategic response essential.

About Health Law Alliance

Health Law Alliance is a healthcare law firm focused on PBM audit defense, regulatory compliance, and enforcement matters. The firm represents pharmacies nationwide, helping clients respond to audits, challenge recoupments, and defend against network termination.

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SOURCE Health Law Alliance