Health Law Alliance Welcomes Compounding Expert Pharmacist-Attorney Dr. Martha Rumore as Of Counsel

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Law Alliance is pleased to announce that Dr. Martha M. Rumore, a nationally recognized pharmacist-attorney and registered patent attorney, has joined the firm as Of Counsel. With over two decades of experience in FDA, DEA, Board of Pharmacy, and pharmaceutical intellectual property matters, Dr. Rumore brings exceptional depth to the firm's healthcare and regulatory practice.

Dr. Rumore holds a Pharm.D. from St. John's University, a J.D. from CUNY School of Law, a Master's in Medical Communications and Drug Information from Long Island University, and an LLM in Intellectual Property from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

She is admitted to the New York, New Jersey, and D.C. bars, and is a Fellow of the American Pharmacists Association.

For the past six years, Dr. Rumore served as Senior Counsel at Frier Levitt in Manhattan, where she focused on FDA regulatory, DEA enforcement, Board of Pharmacy compliance, and pharmaceutical IP matters. Her expertise includes 503A and 503B compounding (including GLP-1s and peptides), DSCSA compliance, recalls, clinical trial management, labeling and advertising review, and submissions ranging from 510(k) to PMA applications.

Dr. Rumore has also held leadership positions in industry, including as Associate Director of Medical Affairs at Glenbrook Laboratories/Sterling Drug. She has taught Drug Regulatory Affairs and Food, Drug & Cosmetic Law at multiple institutions, including Hofstra University's Maurice A. Deane School of Law. With over 200 publications and presentations, she is a frequent national lecturer on FDA and pharmacy law topics.

"Martha is a powerhouse addition to our team," said Health Law Alliance founder Anthony Mahajan. "Her unique combination of pharmacy practice, legal expertise, and regulatory insight further strengthens our ability to defend pharmacies, providers, and healthcare organizations nationwide."

For more information, contact Health Law Alliance at (800) 345-4125 or [email protected].

SOURCE Health Law Alliance