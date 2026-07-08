Health Management Associates Names Arda Ural Chief Operating Officer

OKEMOS, Mich., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management Associates (HMA), a national leader in health and human services consulting, today announced Arda Ural will serve as the firm's chief operating officer (COO), effective July 6.

Ural is an accomplished and innovative healthcare executive with over 30 years of leadership experience. His operational expertise has led to profitable growth across the professional services and life sciences industries.

Arda Ural

"Arda is an internationally recognized expert in the life sciences sector and has an exceptional track record of leading growth and innovation at every step of his career," said Chuck Milligan, HMA's chief executive officer. "We are excited to welcome Arda to HMA. I am confident his strong leadership and significant operational experience will help propel our company and our clients to solve the toughest challenges in healthcare and human services."

"I am excited to help drive HMA's unique mission to improve lives by helping our clients make health and human services more accessible, effective, and sustainable," said Arda Ural, PhD.

Prior to joining HMA, Ural was the Americas Life Sciences leader at EY, accountable for strategy, consulting, M&A, technology, tax, and assurance businesses – driving significant revenue growth. Ural previously served as Accenture's managing director of the life sciences M&A practice and before that was vice president of strategic marketing at Becton Dickinson, where he also led the Fortune 500 medtech company's business unit. At Eyetech Pharmaceuticals Ural served as senior vice president of marketing and sales, building commercial capabilities for the biotechnology company through its initial public offering which led to its acquisition. During his 10 years in leadership roles at Pfizer he led the multi-billion dollar global launch of Viagra and managed the U.S. Celebrex franchise.

Ural will be based in HMA's New York City office.

About Health Management Associates (HMA)

HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. We serve government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

SOURCE Health Management Associates