Health Net Helps Californians Keep Their Healthcare Coverage with 'Review to Renew' Campaign as Medi-Cal Redetermination Resumes April 1, 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the state's longest-serving and most experienced Medi-Cal partners, Health Net is committed to ensuring Californians have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. In line with its mission, Health Net announced today the launch of its Review to Renew campaign, which will provide Medi-Cal members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming redetermination deadlines to maintain their current health coverage.

During the public health emergency, the federal government waived the annual requirement for states to annually verify eligibility for Medi-Cal – a process known as redetermination. Because of that flexibility, millions of Medi-Cal members maintained their coverage. Due to a provision in the recently enacted federal legislation – Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 – states may resume Medicaid redeterminations and terminations of coverage for those no longer eligible as early as April 1, 2023. The Medi-Cal program, which provides no and low-cost healthcare coverage for 13 million Californians, will resume asking members to review and renew their eligibility information.

Through its Review to Renew campaign, Health Net wants to ensure millions of Medi-Cal members are aware of the upcoming deadline and resources to maintain their health coverage while encouraging all Medi-Cal members to review and update their household information. The campaign will use various print and digital communications including customized mailers, interactive voice response calls, text messages, social media, digital advertisements, posters and more. Health Net will emphasize local grassroots marketing at dozens of cultural and community events to educate Medi-Cal enrollees about the steps needed to maintain their Medi-Cal coverage.

"Maintaining health coverage helps Californians stay healthy and live their lives to the fullest," said Dr. Ramiro Zúñiga, Vice President, Medical Director at Health Net. "Through our Review to Renew campaign, we are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to ensure current Medi-Cal beneficiaries across the state are able to maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

If you are a current Medi-Cal member and wish to update your information, or if you would like to enroll in Medi-Cal, visit BenefitsCal.com.

