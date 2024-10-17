Health Net Only Health Plan in United States to Receive "Health Equity Accreditation Plus" Across All Lines of Business for 2024

Health Net is one of only three plans in California to ever earn this Accreditation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today that it is the only health plan in the nation to earn the Health Equity Accreditation Plus (HEA+) certification awarded by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) across all lines of business. Specifically, this Accreditation includes the company's Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and Exchange lines of business. Health Net is one of only three health plans in California to ever earn this Accreditation.

"We're proud to earn this Accreditation, which affirms our efforts to prioritize the needs of diverse populations and actively work towards closing health equity gaps statewide," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Health Net, Brian Ternan. "We continue to be committed to serving Californians and delivering the highest quality care to all of our members."

This is not the first time the managed care plan has been acknowledged by NCQA. From 2011 to 2021, NCQA awarded Health Net its "Multicultural Health Care Distinction" award for its Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid lines of business. Health Net was the first health plan to earn this award for all three lines of business. Additionally, in 2022, Health Net was recognized as one of only nine healthcare organizations in the nation to receive the prestigious Health Equity Accreditation Plus designation for all lines of business.

HEA+ focuses on collecting data on community social risk factors and patients' social needs to help organizations offer social resources that can have the most impact. This includes:

Establishing mutually beneficial partnerships that support community-based organizations;

Building meaningful opportunities for patient and consumer engagement; and

Identifying opportunities to improve social need referral processes and the partnerships that make them possible.

Leading The Way in these Three Focus Areas

Health Net is actively working to establish mutually beneficial partnerships that support community-based organizations. A key example is the $2 million the company awarded to 47 California independent physician practices, which enhanced the capacity of local providers to deliver quality care. By partnering with these practices and community organizations, Health Net strengthens healthcare delivery systems, ensuring underserved populations receive the care they need. Additionally, the company's multi-million-dollar commitment to address homelessness in Los Angeles County further underscores its dedication to supporting organizations that tackle the broader social determinants of health.

To build meaningful opportunities for patient and consumer engagement, Health Net offers a variety of innovative programs that encourage active participation in health management. One such initiative is their provision of no-cost mental telehealth services for eligible California schoolchildren, a program designed to engage young individuals with licensed medical professionals for on-demand care, whether at school or at home. By bringing care directly to vulnerable populations, Health Net empowers consumers to be involved in their health from an early age. Furthermore, their free online caregiver support program exemplifies efforts to provide caregivers with resources and guidance, ensuring they can play an informed role in managing their loved ones' care. These programs are critical for fostering deeper patient engagement and promoting overall wellness.

Equally important, Health Net continually works to identify opportunities to improve social need referral processes and build local partnerships to make them possible. For example, Health Net's collaboration with California's Black Birth Justice Coalition to reduce infant mortality rates with a culturally centered approach illustrates the company's commitment to addressing social needs, particularly in marginalized communities. By strengthening partnerships between healthcare providers and social service organizations, Health Net streamlines referral processes, ensuring patients can access essential non-medical resources. This holistic approach to healthcare not only improves patient outcomes but also promotes health equity by addressing the underlying social issues that impact well-being.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 90,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

