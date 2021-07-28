Health Recovery Solutions Announces Florence Kariuki, a Leader in Nursing, as Chief Clinical Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) , the KLAS Leader in Remote Patient Monitoring, today announced the hiring of Florence Kariuki, RN, BSN, MHA, FHELA as the company's new Chief Clinical Officer. Kariuki joins the HRS executive team from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Florence and her incredible clinical expertise to HRS," said HRS CEO, Jarrett Bauer. "The HRS platform is built for clinicians, by clinicians, with the patient experience at the center. Our goal is to maximize clinical enablement. Florence is the perfect person to lead us as we continue to advance this goal—that HRS products and services are delivered with clinicians and patients as the focus."

As HRS continues its rapid growth, Kariuki will lead the company's clinical innovation and reimbursement strategies, focused on articulating a clear vision of the company's clinical product offering, assisting in the development and execution of new product lines, and ensuring clinical quality is both maintained and accelerated as the company scales.

"Engaging patients in their most comfortable environment and involving them in monitoring and managing their care is both a strategic and highly effective way to impact patient behavior and outcomes," said Kariuki. "I believe in identifying the key stakeholders and root cause issues in healthcare as the best resource to inform development of clinical innovation and solutions. I am thrilled to join the HRS team working at the intersection of healthcare services and state-of-the-art technology to enable patient access to high-quality, best-in-class care. I look forward to leading the company's development of clinical programs that optimize patient engagement towards better health outcomes."

Kariuki's work in healthcare has focused on building innovative programs that support consumer and community-centric care coordination. Prior to joining HRS, Kariuki served in various leadership roles at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, focused on innovation of Alternative Payment Programs, Value-Based Programming (PCMH, ACO, EOC), Population Health Management, Social Determinants of Health, Palliative Care, and Total Cost of Care Management strategies. She has held critical care and maternal/child patient care positions at the Hackensack Meridian Health System.

Kariuki is a fellow with the New Jersey Healthcare Executive Leadership Academy (NJ HELA), sponsored by the MSNJ, NJHA, and NJAHP. She is a task force member of the Conversations of Your Life (COYL) initiative by the NJHQI, and currently serves as an advisory board member for Prometheus Industry Analytics/Change Healthcare and Seton Hall University Alumni Boards. Previously, Kariuki was a board member with the Health Coalition of Passaic County (HCPC) and New Jersey Healthcare Quality Institute (NJHQI) Advisory Board. She has held previous positions as a faculty assistant at Seton Hall University's Nursing Program, faculty for the Center to Advance Palliative Care, and has been invited as a panelist or speaker at a variety of national conferences. Among other publications, Kariuki is recently featured as a co-author on the latest edition of a nursing graduate textbook, Policy and Politics in Nursing and Health Care, 8th Edition, "Community Health Chapter."

Kariuki graduated magna cum laude with a BSN from William Paterson University, and summa cum laude from Seton Hall University with a Masters in Healthcare Administration (MHA).

Kariuki joins HRS' growing executive team, serving over 250 healthcare clients across 46 states.

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

Health Recovery Solutions' (HRS) telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions empower the nation's leading providers and payers to deliver care to patients across the continuum—reducing readmissions, optimizing clinician workflow, and improving patient satisfaction. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients in their self-management. HRS' mission is to create a new standard of care by providing advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions that facilitate behavior change and ultimately improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email [email protected] .

