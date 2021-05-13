Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the KLAS Leader in Remote Patient Monitoring, and Caregility, the KLAS Leader in Virtual Care Platforms, Announce Partnership

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions , a leading provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced a partnership with Caregility , a company dedicated to supporting the delivery of care to wherever the patient is located through use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform.

The use of telehealth technologies across the care continuum gives clinicians the tools they need to engage patients and improve patient experience and satisfaction. Telehealth also provides well-documented benefits for the patient, including improved access to care, increased patient engagement, improved health outcomes, and a reduction in costs.

The partnership between HRS and Caregility enables healthcare organizations to leverage telehealth and digital strategies for every patient touch point—e.g., for prevention, during an inpatient hospital admission, and for post-acute recovery and rehabilitation. The HRS platform is an extension of Caregility's acute-based telehealth solution, enabling the patient-provider connection to expand well beyond the four walls of the hospital, into the patient's home.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Caregility. We understand that care continuity is essential and directly related to improved patient care. By partnering with Caregility, we're able to simplify virtual care strategies by centralizing telehealth care for providers and their patients," said Royce Brunson, Chief Revenue Officer at HRS.

In today's patient-centric healthcare ecosystem, as technology continues to evolve to serve vulnerable and high-risk populations, the alignment of technology in the acute and post-acute care setting is essential. The synergies between HRS' and Caregility's technology gives providers a powerful combination of telehealth platforms to centralize post-acute patient care and transitions, helping to improve and streamline the patient experience.

"Caregility's partnership with HRS will enable us to offer clinicians end-to-end insight into the complete patient care journey—from the patient bedside to post-acute care settings, including the patient home," said Caregility Chief Strategy Officer Pete McLain. "Our collaboration is a natural next step as we both continue our efforts to meet the emerging demands of more patient-centric care."

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

Health Recovery Solutions' (HRS) telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions empower the nation's leading providers and payers to deliver care to patients across the continuum—reducing readmissions, optimizing clinician workflow, and improving patient satisfaction. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients in their self-symptom management. HRS' mission is to create a new standard of care by providing advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions that facilitate behavior change and ultimately improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email [email protected].

About Caregility

Caregility ( www.caregility.com ) is dedicated to supporting the delivery of care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility .

