Health Union and solli Unveil the 2026 Pharma Marketing Pulse Report, Signaling a New Era of Accountability and Deep Patient Engagement

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leading digital health company for online community-based activation and data, and solli, the premier community-driven media platform for the pharmaceutical marketing industry, today announced the release of the 2026 Pharma Marketing Pulse Report. Drawing from over 1,500 data points provided by a highly senior cohort of industry leaders, the report offers a definitive roadmap for pharmaceutical brands navigating an increasingly complex intersection of technology, regulation, and trust.

The survey features insights from over 50 veteran pharma marketers, 75% of whom hold Director-level positions or higher. This senior perspective reveals a resilient industry: 80% of respondents expect their marketing budgets to remain stable or increase in 2026, even in the face of regulatory uncertainty and technology-driven shifts.

"The 2026 data shows that as AI changes the way both patients and HCPs consume information, pharma marketers are shifting their focus from simple visibility to verified authority," said Olivier Chateau, CEO and co-founder of Health Union. "Marketers are no longer just looking for reach; they are prioritizing trusted specialty platforms that can link top-of-funnel engagement to bottom-line results like prescription lift and ROI. By leaning into environments built on lived experience, brands can move beyond simple clicks to find the deep, qualified engagement that drives real outcomes."

Key Findings from the 2026 Pharma Marketing Pulse Report:

The AI Reallocation: AI is no longer a "future-state" concept but an active budget driver. 68% of marketers are reallocating funds away from general search engines toward specialized, high-authority content platforms to combat the rise of "zero-click" and AI-powered search results.

The Rise of Community Strategy: Condition-specific communities have become a strategic anchor, with 67% of marketers ranking them as "extremely important." This importance surges to 75% in Oncology and Rare Diseases, where brand marketers reported they dedicate nearly double the budget to community and endemic platforms compared to other therapeutic areas.

The HCP/DTC Synergy Gap: While nearly half of marketers prioritize HCP/DTC synergy, 93% of budgets remain siloed. The industry is moving toward "vocabulary alignment," ensuring patients and doctors use a shared language to facilitate smoother conversations at the point of care.

Trust as the New Quality Metric: In an era of information overload, 45% of marketers are increasing spend on platforms with high medical authority and validated content review systems. Furthermore, 93% of those using influencers now require their partners to have a validated medical and regulatory review process.

"This research highlights a continued but fundamental shift in pharma media — from vanity metrics to verified authority and genuinely qualified engagement,," added Richard Springham, CEO at solli. "As AI reshapes discovery and trust becomes a defining currency, this report provides leaders with the clarity and accountability needed to build smarter, more trusted strategies for 2026 and beyond."

For more information on the 2026 Pharma Marketing Pulse Report or to learn how these trends impact your brand, visit Health-Union.com.

About Health Union



Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 125 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

About solli



solli is a community-driven media platform dedicated exclusively to the global pharmaceutical media industry. On a mission to "con-solli-date, educate and elevate" media practice in pharma, solli delivers US and international news, thought leadership, training and industry events that bring together pharma companies, agencies, publishers and tech partners.

