Health Union Expands Industry-Leading Portfolio with Launch of New Online Communities in Oncology and Rare Diseases

New digital health communities for Cancer, Idiopathic Hypersomnia, and Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) underscore Health Union's gold-standard approach to patient engagement.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in community-based activation and the pioneer of the modern health community model, today announced the launch of its newest digital platforms: Cancer-Community.com, Idiopathic-Hypersomnia.net, and PrimaryBiliaryCholangitis.net. These launches further solidify Health Union's position as the gold standard in professionally managed, online patient communities, specifically expanding its deep expertise in the oncology and rare disease sectors.

With 15 years of community development leadership, Health Union continues to provide the "emotional prescription for health," empowering people living with challenging, chronic health conditions with authentic, peer-based connection and credible information when they need it most. The addition of these platforms brings Health Union's portfolio to more than 125 condition-specific communities, serving over 50 million patients and caregivers.

A Unified Home for the Cancer Journey

The launch of Cancer-Community.com marks a significant evolution in Health Union's oncology strategy. While Health Union currently operates communities for over 20 oncology conditions including Lung Cancer, Advanced Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancer, and more - this new platform serves as a central hub for the universal experiences that unite all people living with cancer —such as "scanxiety," patient advocacy, and navigating access to care—regardless of their specific diagnosis.

The cancer community will serve as a home for universal support while also housing indication-specific content and support for various cancer types. This approach addresses the significant gap in understanding between cancer patients and their immediate support systems, providing a space where people can connect with others who truly understand the whirlwind of uncertainties that punctuate the cancer experience.

Expanding Rare Disease and Neurology Leadership

Health Union continues to address the profound isolation often felt within the rare disease community. With the launch of PrimaryBiliaryCholangitis.net and Idiopathic-Hypersomnia.net, the company is providing critical lifelines for conditions that are often misunderstood or difficult to diagnose.

Rare disease patients face unique challenges; many struggle with constant mental health difficulties and social disconnection. These new communities provide a professionally managed, supportive platform that serves as a central repository for emotional connection and relevant information beyond what typical endemic health websites offer. Highlights of these new communities include:

PrimaryBiliaryCholangitis.net : Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) affects over 100,000 people in the US, causing progressive destruction of the liver's bile ducts. PrimaryBiliaryCholangitis.net will provide a dedicated space for patients to manage chronic symptoms like severe fatigue and itchy skin, while finding the expert-vetted resources needed to navigate a complex, long-term diagnosis.

affects over 100,000 people in the US, causing progressive destruction of the liver's bile ducts. will provide a dedicated space for patients to manage chronic symptoms like severe fatigue and itchy skin, while finding the expert-vetted resources needed to navigate a complex, long-term diagnosis. Idiopathic-Hypersomnia.net : Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH) is a debilitating neurological sleep disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness. Often misidentified as narcolepsy or general fatigue, IH carries a unique burden of severe sleep inertia and unrefreshing sleep that requires specific clinical recognition. Idiopathic-Hypersomnia.net will serve as a vital connection point for patients to share coping strategies for cognitive impairment like brain fog, learn more about treatment approaches, and find validation for a condition that is often misunderstood by the public.

"The second someone is diagnosed with cancer or a rare condition, nothing is ever truly the same. Life becomes a whirlwind of appointments and conversations you never thought you'd have," said Lauren Lawhon, President of Health Union. "By expanding our oncology and rare disease footprint, we ensure that no one has to navigate that journey alone. Our community model is proven to reduce feelings of isolation and empower patients and caregivers to take a more active role in their care decisions."

The Pioneering Leaders and Gold Standard in Community Engagement

Health Union's leadership is defined by understanding that a true community is far more than just a URL; it is a meticulously cultivated ecosystem, built on deep research, patient insights, and clinical knowledge. Having spent 15 years building the spaces people living with challenging, chronic conditions rely on most, Health Union delivers human-first, personalized experiences that fundamentally transform health outcomes. These platforms are powered by a dedicated team of community managers, including mental health professionals and public health experts, who ensure online interactions are grounded in authority, safety and empathy. By partnering with an unparalleled network of over 100,000 patient leaders, Health Union's communities provide authentic, lived-experience content that is unmatched in the industry.

This legacy of care is especially vital in oncology and rare disease, where Health Union's expertise creates the "emotional prescription" patients and caregivers need to make critical decisions. For healthcare companies, this sophisticated model drives elite performance by fostering a foundation of information, connection and support that empowers people living with cancer and rare disease to take an active role in their care.

Patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers are invited to join the conversation and find support at Cancer-Community.com, Idiopathic-Hypersomnia.net, and PrimaryBiliaryCholangitis.net.

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 125 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

For more information, contact the public relations and marketing team at [email protected].

