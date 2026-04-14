Health Union and the Institute for Responsible Influence Set the New Gold Standard for Patient Advocacy and Digital Compliance

Partnership bridges the gap between foundational patient advocacy and advanced regulatory standards, offering a professional certification for health leaders in the creator economy.

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in community-based activation and patient influencer marketing, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Institute for Responsible Influence (IRI). This collaboration brings together Health Union's expertise within the patient influencer and creator space with the Institute's newly launched U.S. Responsible Influence Certification, professionalizing the patient, caregiver, and HCP voice to meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

As the creator economy continues its explosive growth, the healthcare sector faces a unique challenge: the trust deficit. While 83% of marketers now use paid creators, recent data from the IRI shows that only 5% of consumers fully trust creator content. In healthcare, where misinformation can have life-altering consequences, the stakes for transparency have never been higher.

For 15 years, Health Union has recognized the patient voice as the most important in healthcare. Through its Social Health Network, the world's first and largest community of influential health leaders, Health Union has spent over a decade defining what it means to be a responsible health leader. This deep-seated expertise, contributed through Health Union's seat on IRI's Advisory Council, will help ensure the new U.S. Responsible Influence Certification meets the uniquely rigorous demands of the healthcare sector.

Leading this initiative is Julie Croner, VP, Community Development, Health Union whose expansive background as both a health leader and an authority in pharmaceutical influencer marketing provides a rare, dual-perspective on compliance and community. Under her guidance, Health Union is helping to enforce the very industry standards that will protect patients and brands alike. While Health Union's Patient Leader Certification remains the foundational training for advocacy, this IRI partnership is the logical next step for digital creators, ensuring that health leaders are not just voices, but professional, compliant partners for the entire pharma industry.

"I am walking today because of a stem cell procedure I discovered through the shared experiences of other patients online. That is the raw power of health influence. It changes lives," said Julie Croner, "But when shared incorrectly, online medical information can become 'miracle cure' noise that puts patients at risk. We aren't just teaching people to follow rules, we are protecting the very communities that gave me my life back."

The U.S. Responsible Influence Certification serves as a specialized certification for health leaders who are focused on digital creation. It ensures that when health and pharmaceutical industry representatives work with a health leader on a digital campaign, they are partnering with someone who is as serious about compliance as they are about their community.

"Patients don't want to see actors in pharma ads, they want to see themselves reflected in real stories. But authenticity without education is a liability," continued Croner. "By having a seat at the table to shape the U.S. Responsible Influence Certification specifically on health influencer related challenges, we are giving healthcare and pharma brands the confidence to step away from staged commercials and toward true, compliant community voices who understand the digital rules of the road."

Through this partnership, the healthcare ecosystem achieves a collective win:

Patients, Caregivers, and HCPs find a reliable source of truth and safety.

find a reliable source of truth and safety. Pharmaceutical and healthcare companies find professional, safe passion in their partners.

find professional, safe passion in their partners. Health Leaders gain the credentials to turn their lived experience into a professional standard.

Enrollment for the U.S. Responsible Influence Certification opened April 13th, 2026. Health leaders within Health Union's Social Health Network will have a direct pathway to this advanced training, ensuring the next generation of health influence is rooted in integrity.

For more information on Health Union's commitment to responsible leadership, visit Health-Union.com. To learn more about the certification, visit ResponsibleInfluence.org.

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 125 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

About the Institute for Responsible Influence:

The Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR), BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, was created to harness the power of independent, industry self-regulation to address the marketplace trust challenges businesses face today. CISR is dedicated to education and research that supports responsible business leaders developing fair, future-proof best practices, and to the education of the general public on the conditions necessary for industry self-regulation. Learn more at industryselfregulation.org.

The Institute for Responsible Influence (IRI) is a project of BBB National Programs' Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to developing industry-led initiatives that help build consumer trust and reduce the need for government regulation.

SOURCE Health Union