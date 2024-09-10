Health Union Announces Acquisition of HCP Data & Digital Engagement Company, Adfire Health

Expanding Impact to Connect Healthcare Companies and Their Most Important Audiences

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the recognized leader in condition-specific online health communities and patient engagement, is further expanding its impact to connect healthcare companies and their most important audiences with the acquisition of healthcare professionals (HCP) data and digital engagement company, Adfire Health. The move advances the company's growth plan to provide transformative direct-to-consumer (DTC) and HCP marketing solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry.

Adfire Health is an experienced provider of proprietary, data-driven digital marketing solutions to target, engage and activate HCPs for companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, healthcare supply chain and biotech industries. Over the past two decades, Adfire Health has built the most extensive platform of deterministic, first-party HCP data with over 8.3 million records, representing 2.8 million NPIs, more than 100 license types and 600 specialties. The company's identity graph enables superior 1:1 NPI-validated audience targeting capabilities and generates the highest media reach with activation across channels to professional healthcare providers, including prescribers, supportive care teams, and administrators who influence patient care decisions. Together with Health Union's own extensive, first-party patient identity graph, the companies' combined capabilities will activate the largest and most unique first-party patient and HCP dataset, enabling truly integrated, omnichannel media planning to reach the patient and their complete care team.

"Health Union has been exploring strategic growth opportunities that complement our expertise in patient-centered marketing solutions with HCP marketing for several years, and Adfire Health is the ideal match," said Olivier Chateau, Health Union's co-founder and CEO. "The company's HCP data and digital engagement capabilities are grounded in a long history of helping connect healthcare professionals and healthcare companies. Together with our own first-party patient data, community platforms and pharmaceutical marketing experience, we will unlock synergies between HCP and DTC marketing efforts, connecting brands, care teams, and highly engaged patients in innovative ways unmatched in healthcare media today."

The Adfire Health digital engagement team will initially operate as a distinct business unit within Health Union's company structure, tightly collaborating with Health Union teams and benefiting from the company's extensive media sales and delivery operations, data platforms and technology infrastructure. "The combination of Adfire's rich HCP dataset with Health Union's first-party patient data and sophisticated technology platforms will accelerate innovation to meet the needs of today's rapidly-evolving healthcare landscape," noted Richard Kaskel, founder and managing partner of Adfire Health. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, Health Union plans to bring new, integrated programmatic media, digital marketing, and commercial intelligence solutions to market that drive holistic approaches to improving patient outcomes. Learn more about the company's vision to transform data-driven, healthcare marketing: The HUman Side of Data .

Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Fox Rothschild LLP acted as legal advisors to Adfire Health during this process.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader in condition-specific, online health community and patient engagement. The company reaches millions of people through the largest network of online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders – addressing virtually every condition and providing patients and caregivers with the information, connection, and support they need to live better with challenging health conditions. For more than a decade, Health Union has been transforming the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands engage with people, enabling transparent, innovative opportunities to gain insight and empower action through advertising, marketing research, and clinical trial solutions for the healthcare industry.

