Patients Turn to AI for Health Research but Remain Cautious of Accuracy and Privacy Risks

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leading digital health company for online community-based activation and data, recently completed a 2025 Connected Health Experiences and Perceptions of AI Survey. Conducted by Health Union's Insights team, the survey polled over 6,000 patients across 49 chronic conditions to explore their experiences with technology-enabled health tools and their attitudes toward the emerging uses of artificial intelligence (AI) for health management.

The findings reveal that patients are cautiously incorporating AI into their health journeys, primarily as an initial step for information-seeking. But concerns about accuracy, data privacy, and the potential loss of personalized care were also key themes.

"The rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini has created a new landscape for health information access, and our survey shows patients are already leaning in to see what this technology can offer," said Lauren Lawhon, President of Health Union. "However, the data clearly signal a critical need for transparency, verifiable accuracy, and a human-centered approach to AI integration, ensuring that technology supports—rather than replaces—the vital patient-provider relationship."

Patient Perceptions of AI: Key Findings

The survey's core findings highlight both the early adoption and the underlying skepticism among patients regarding AI in health management:

Early, but Cautious, AI Adoption: One-third ( 33% ) of all patients surveyed have used an AI tool, such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini, for any reason, and 18% have specifically used an AI tool to find health-related information, including initial inquiries about symptoms, medications, and test results.

One-third ( ) of all patients surveyed have used an AI tool, such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini, for any reason, and have specifically used an AI tool to find health-related information, including initial inquiries about symptoms, medications, and test results. AI as a "First Step" for Research: A substantial 66% of respondents have used AI-generated summaries when researching health-related information online. Patients often use these summaries as a "beginning" to quickly understand new information or find answers to questions.

A substantial 66% of respondents have used AI-generated summaries when researching health-related information online. Patients often use these summaries as a "beginning" to quickly understand new information or find answers to questions.

A Lack of Diligence and Trust: Despite using AI summaries, fewer than half (45%) of those who reported utilizing AI summaries for health information indicated that they always or often review the sources and websites listed to verify the information. This highlights a potential risk of accepting information without confirming its accuracy.

Despite using AI summaries, fewer than half (45%) of those who reported utilizing AI summaries for health information indicated that they always or often review the sources and websites listed to verify the information. This highlights a potential risk of accepting information without confirming its accuracy. Major Concerns Over Accuracy and Privacy: Only 13% of patients surveyed agreed that AI-written summaries are usually accurate. Many state they do a further, deeper dive to find a reliable, non-AI-based resource. Data privacy remains the top concern relating to technology for health management, cited by 35% of respondents. Similarly, 35% are concerned that AI tools are using information they share or post online.

The Preference for Human Connection: When asked to share additional thoughts on the use of AI to help manage health conditions, patients identified the lack of human connection and personalization as a significant drawback. Patients are concerned that AI cannot account for complex medical issues or specific, individual needs.

When asked to share additional thoughts on the use of AI to help manage health conditions, patients identified the lack of human connection and personalization as a significant drawback. Patients are concerned that AI cannot account for complex medical issues or specific, individual needs. Age as a Pivotal Factor: Younger respondents (under age 50) showed greater familiarity and comfort with technology, including higher usage rates of health- and fitness-related apps, patient portals, and AI tools, compared to their older counterparts.

Implications for Healthcare Stakeholders

The survey results emphasize the need for healthcare stakeholders to approach AI implementation with a strategy that prioritizes patient trust and safety.

"The biggest takeaway is the tension between AI's convenience and the patient's need for trust and personalization," added Lawhon. "Patients value AI for its potential to accelerate access to information and increase self-advocacy, but they want to ensure it is accurate and does not dilute the quality of individualized care from their human HCPs. This suggests that the most successful AI tools will be those that enhance the patient-HCP relationship, not try to circumvent it."

Health Union remains committed to bridging the gap between emerging technology and the fundamental need for connection and trust. By prioritizing a "hybrid intelligence" approach, Health Union ensures that its industry-leading digital health communities—powered by real patient leaders and medically reviewed content—serve as verified, safe spaces for those navigating chronic conditions.

Through its innovative 2026 product suite and Insights offerings , Health Union continues to champion responsible AI that amplifies the patient voice and strengthens the patient-provider relationship, ensuring that data-driven tools always enhance, rather than replace, the human side of healthcare.

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 50 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

