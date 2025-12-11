Health Union Launches New Online Community, ATTR-Amyloidosis.net

New Digital Health Community Delivers Rare Disease Resources and Peer Support for ATTR Amyloidosis Patients and Caregivers

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leading digital health company for online community-based activation and data, today announced the launch of ATTR-Amyloidosis.net , a new digital platform dedicated to people impacted by ATTR amyloidosis and its different types, such as ATTR-CM and ATTR-PN.

ATTR amyloidosis is a rare, progressive, and often complex disease. The new community addresses the significant challenges patients and caregivers face, particularly regarding diagnosis, disease management, and finding reliable support and information.

ATTR-Amyloidosis.net serves as a comprehensive hub offering three core pillars of support:

Clinical Insights and Reliable Resources: Provides access to validated, easy-to-understand information regarding the condition, its progression, and evolving treatment options.

Provides access to validated, easy-to-understand information regarding the condition, its progression, and evolving treatment options. Peer Support and Shared Experiences: Creates a much-needed space for patients and caregivers to connect, exchange experiences, and share personal stories with others who truly understand the daily reality of living with ATTR amyloidosis.

Creates a much-needed space for patients and caregivers to connect, exchange experiences, and share personal stories with others who truly understand the daily reality of living with ATTR amyloidosis. Increased Awareness: Works to elevate the profile of this complex disease within the broader health community to encourage earlier diagnosis and better outcomes.

"The journey with a rare disease like ATTR amyloidosis can be isolating, and patients and caregivers often spend months or years searching for answers," said Sara Hayes, Chief Community Officer for Health Union. "ATTR-Amyloidosis.net fills that void. By delivering clinical insights alongside the invaluable emotional strength of peer connection, we empower this community to navigate the complexities of their condition with greater confidence and hope."

The launch underscores Health Union's ongoing commitment to provide condition-specific communities that address the unique needs of people living with chronic and rare conditions. The new platform invites patients, caregivers, and advocates to explore content, register for personalized updates, and join the conversation.

For pharmaceutical and healthcare industry partners, the new community presents a unique opportunity to align messages with highly engaged, qualified audiences, enabling advertisers to reach patients who may benefit from their treatments. By connecting brands with people actively managing their health, Health Union fosters meaningful partnerships that drive improved outcomes for both business partners and the patients they serve.

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 50 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

For more information, contact the public relations and marketing team at [email protected].

