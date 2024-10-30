Health Union Announces "Fresh Perspectives: Cardiometabolic Patient Insights and Market Opportunities" Webinar

From Stigma to Solutions - How GLP-1s and Evolving Patient Experiences Are Shaping the Cardiometabolic Landscape

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union announces upcoming webinar, "Fresh Perspectives: Cardiometabolic Patient Insights and Market Opportunities" on November 12, 2024, at 2 P.M. EST. Exploring how GLP-1s and patient experiences with these treatments are reshaping the cardiometabolic landscape, this event will provide insights into the challenges, experiences, and treatment attitudes of patients with conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

Attendees will get an exclusive first-look at Health Union's new proprietary, syndicated research data and hear from Corinna Santa Ana, a patient advocate with type 2 diabetes, who will share her firsthand experiences managing a cardiometabolic condition, adding a personal, real-life perspective. The webinar will also feature Health Union's Vice President of Insights, Courtney Robertson, a healthcare market research expert, with Caitlin Barasa, Adfire Health's Vice President of Marketing and Creative, moderating a dynamic discussion among speakers and attendees.

WHAT YOU'LL LEARN

The webinar will explore key findings from Health Union's recent syndicated research on cardiometabolic patient experiences, focusing on:

What: An in-depth look at the attitudes, behaviors and perspectives of people living with cardiometabolic conditions, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, their quality of life, and GLP-1 treatment awareness, trial and usage, with quantitative insights from patient-reported data and qualitative insights from a patient advocate.

"By bringing the patient perspective to the forefront, we can guide more empathetic and impactful healthcare solutions," said Robertson. "Through our research, we're sharing essential insights into the lives of those managing cardiometabolic conditions and the evolving role of GLP-1 therapies, helping pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations better connect with and support patients."

WEBINAR DETAILS

Free Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VsunbJvwQV-4OCUBhorfYw

Attendees will have the chance to participate in a live Q&A session and engage directly with presenters, including Courtney Robertson and Corinna Santa Ana, who will share both expert insights and personal experiences into the landscape of cardiometabolic care.

HOW TO REGISTER:

EXPLORE SYNDICATED RESEARCH:

Learn more about Health Union's syndicated research products for cardiometabolic conditions, featuring current-year insights on obesity, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and NASH/MASH, with 2025 reports expanding to cardiomyopathy, DVT/PE, and hyperlipidemia at https://health-union.com/in-america/ .

ABOUT HEALTH UNION:

Health Union is the proven industry leader in condition-specific, online health community and patient engagement. The company reaches millions of people through the largest network of online health communities (e.g., Type2Diabetes.com , Obesity.net , and CardiovascularDisease.net ) and health leaders – addressing virtually every condition and providing patients and caregivers with the information, connection, and support they need to live better with challenging health conditions. For more than a decade, Health Union has been transforming the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands engage with people, enabling transparent, innovative opportunities to gain insight and empower action through advertising, marketing research, and clinical trial solutions for the healthcare industry.

