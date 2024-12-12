Health Union Earns 12 Digital Health Awards for Excellence in Patient Education and Support

Health Union earns Gold for "Patient Insider," its innovative patient influencer experience, as well as recognition for outstanding achievements in patient engagement and cultural inclusivity

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the recognized leader in condition-specific online health communities and patient engagement, is thrilled to be recognized by the Health Information Resource Center with 12 Digital Health Awards in the Fall 2024 competition. The Digital Health Awards, now in its 26th year, celebrate the world's best digital health resources as selected by a panel of 54 experts who reviewed nearly 400 entries. Health Union's impressive awards tally underscores its commitment to advancing patient engagement through meaningful, high-quality digital health content and community activation.

"Health Union's 12 Digital Health Awards are a testament to the power of the patient voice in healthcare," said President and Chief Operating Officer Lauren Lawhon, "and how the work we've been doing for over 14 years — providing support, validation, and information to patients and caregivers when they need it most — is truly one-of-kind in the industry."

Health Union earned a Gold Award for its industry-leading patient influencer experience, Patient Insider — an interactive deep dive into life with a chronic illness, told in patients' own words and authentic voices. The winning piece tells the story of Nathaniel's HIV journey, with a focus on how he overcame mental health challenges and the stigma associated with living with HIV as a Black man to advocate for his treatment, and ultimately become a patient leader in his community.

The high honor for Patient Insider, and additional recognition for the company's custom patient influencer marketing solution, Pharmaceutical Grade Influencer Marketing (PGIM), exemplify Health Union's ability to produce unmatched content driven by authentic patient experiences, setting a new standard in patient influencer marketing and affirming Health Union as the leader in space.

Health Union's 12 awards span a variety of categories, and the company's work to elevate diverse voices and create culturally inclusive content was particularly noted. From the personal story of a Black trans woman managing their sexual health, to an exploration of racial disparities in lupus, to an article on the need for diverse voices in mental health care — the awards showcase Health Union's commitment to furthering representation in health. Continued Lawhon, "Our work in integrating cultural relevancy into patient education reflects our belief in the power of accessible, tailored information to meet the unique needs of every person."

Also honored were Health Union's interactive community features driving active patient engagement, such as best-in-class forums, polling experiences, and interactive content centers. These award-winning online experiences can only be found within Health Union's unique community platforms, most with opportunities for sponsorships by pharma advertisers. Health Union's full list of Fall 2024 Digital Health Award honorees includes:

To learn more about how Health Union's 52 condition-specific communities, products, and innovations can drive improved outcomes for both patients and brands, visit health-union.com/human-side-of-data .

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader in condition-specific, online health community and patient engagement. The company reaches millions of people through the largest network of online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders – addressing virtually every condition and providing patients and caregivers with the information, connection, and support they need to live better with challenging health conditions. For more than a decade, Health Union has been transforming the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands engage with people, enabling transparent, innovative opportunities to gain insight and empower action through advertising, marketing research, and clinical trial solutions for the healthcare industry.

