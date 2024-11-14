Health Union Expands Industry-Leading Portfolio of Online Health Communities With New Focus in Mental Health and Cardiometabolic Conditions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leading digital health company building online communities that empower people to live better with health challenges, has launched seven new communities over the past year, expanding its efforts to provide information, resources, and support for people living with mental health conditions and cardiometabolic conditions.

New health communities include four focused on mental health — Bipolar.Mental-Health-Community.com, Depression.Mental-Health-Community.com, Postpartum.Mental-Health-Community.com, and Schizophrenia.Mental-Health-Community.com — as well as Obesity.net, CardiovascularDisease.net, and NASHDisease.net. Each community provides valuable resources and support where patients and caregivers can connect, share their experiences, and access trusted information.

"Every person living with a health condition deserves a place to feel understood, supported, and empowered," said Olivier Chateau, co-founder and CEO of Health Union. "By expanding our community footprint, we're not only addressing more diverse health needs but also breaking down barriers that prevent people from getting the support they need. Our goal remains to transform the experience of living with challenging health conditions by bringing people together and providing a trusted platform for shared knowledge and connection."

With these additions, Health Union strengthens its commitment to fostering connections and improving the quality of life for individuals affected by a diverse range of health challenges, including conditions that can be stigmatizing, underrecognized, or misunderstood. Each community is tailored to meet the unique needs of its members, offering a safe environment where people can find support, learn from others' experiences, and navigate their health journeys together.

Each of the new communities combines expert-reviewed content with peer support, featuring polls, forums, and other tools designed to address condition-specific needs and empower people in their health journeys:

Bipolar.Mental-Health-Community.com : This community supports individuals navigating the complexities of bipolar disorder, with resources focused on symptoms, treatment options, and effective coping strategies for living with a mood disorder.

: This community supports individuals navigating the complexities of bipolar disorder, with resources focused on symptoms, treatment options, and effective coping strategies for living with a mood disorder. Depression.Mental-Health-Community.com : A space dedicated to people affected by depression, providing a supportive environment for highlighting personal stories, exploring treatment options, and offering tips for coping strategies.

: A space dedicated to people affected by depression, providing a supportive environment for highlighting personal stories, exploring treatment options, and offering tips for coping strategies. Postpartum.Mental-Health-Community.com : Designed specifically for those experiencing postpartum mental health challenges, this community offers insights and resources to increase awareness around postpartum depression and anxiety.

: Designed specifically for those experiencing postpartum mental health challenges, this community offers insights and resources to increase awareness around postpartum depression and anxiety. Schizophrenia.Mental-Health-Community.com : A safe, supportive space for individuals affected by schizophrenia and their loved ones, fostering shared experiences, clinical insights, and advocacy for this often-stigmatized condition.

: A safe, supportive space for individuals affected by schizophrenia and their loved ones, fostering shared experiences, clinical insights, and advocacy for this often-stigmatized condition. Obesity.net : A community focused on the unique needs of individuals living with obesity and higher weight, providing members with a platform to connect with peers and access resources for achieving health at every size.

: A community focused on the unique needs of individuals living with obesity and higher weight, providing members with a platform to connect with peers and access resources for achieving health at every size. CardiovascularDisease.net : This community serves those affected by cardiovascular diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiomyopathy, offering guidance from experienced patient leaders, educational resources, and support to help members manage their condition and improve overall wellness.

: This community serves those affected by cardiovascular diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiomyopathy, offering guidance from experienced patient leaders, educational resources, and support to help members manage their condition and improve overall wellness. NASHDisease.net: Focused on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) — also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) — this community brings awareness to an often-overlooked liver condition, providing resources, peer support, and advocacy for greater understanding and care options.

For pharmaceutical and healthcare industry partners, these communities present a unique opportunity to align messages with highly engaged, qualified audiences, enabling advertisers to reach patients who may benefit from their treatments. By connecting brands with people actively managing their health, Health Union fosters meaningful partnerships that drive improved outcomes for both business partners and the patients they serve. Learn more about how pharmaceutical advertisers can drive awareness, engagement, and conversion results by leveraging the power of Health Union's condition-specific communities here: health-union.com/business-solutions

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader in condition-specific, online health community and patient engagement. The company reaches millions of people through the largest network of online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders — addressing virtually every condition and providing patients and caregivers with the information, connection, and support they need to live better with challenging health conditions. For more than a decade, Health Union has been transforming the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands engage with people, enabling transparent, innovative opportunities to gain insight and empower action through advertising, marketing research, and clinical trial solutions for the healthcare industry.

SOURCE Health Union