Health Union Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Patient Leader Certification Program

News provided by

Health Union

25 Jul, 2023, 13:37 ET

Program designed to boost patient leaders' credibility, increase their impact and amplify their voice

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in social health, and the Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM), the preeminent organization in promoting true collaboration among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, announced today the launch of Health Union's signature Patient Leader Certification Program.

As a leader in social health, Health Union's certification program will provide Patient Leaders - individuals who use their own health journey to raise awareness, share knowledge and help others - with the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of industry best practices, ranging from health equity to FTC regulations. This program will train the next generation of responsible Patient Leaders and help them positively impact conversations and patient engagement in healthcare.

This first-of-its-kind program features a range of opportunities, including 12 interactive, on-demand lessons. These lessons are broken up into three main competencies - Powerful Storytelling, Meaningful Engagement and Responsible Patient Leadership - that will help Patient Leaders sharpen their message, extend their reach, avoid pitfalls, own their voice and discover their path.

"For nearly 15 years, Health Union has provided meaningful, impactful opportunities for people with chronic health conditions through the Social Health Network and our growing portfolio of online health communities," said Amrita Bhowmick, Ed.D., Health Union's chief community officer. "Collaborating with the Society for Participatory Medicine to create the Patient Leader Certification Program continues to set us apart from the rest of the healthcare industry as the model for responsible patient leadership."

The Society for Participatory Medicine was instrumental in various aspects of building the Patient Leader Certification Program, including curriculum design, testing and creating program lessons focused on participatory medicine and health equity.

The Patient Leader Certification Program is free for all members of the Social Health Network, Health Union's unique community expressly designed for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. The Social Health Network offers free online resources, panels, networking events, and paid opportunities to amplify the voice of Patient Leaders. In doing so, it aims to bring empathy, support, and humanity to the healthcare industry.

About the Society for Participatory Medicine

Created by a passionate group of professionals, caregivers and patients with a vision to start a movement to transform the culture of healthcare, The Society for Participatory Medicine (SPM) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit membership organization devoted to promoting the concept of participatory medicine, a movement in which activated empowered patients engage as drivers of their health, and in which providers encourage and collaborate with them as full partners in their care. SPM does this by stimulating dialogue, influencing policy, advocating research, and educating patients, health care professionals, and others. SPM members include stakeholders from across the healthcare continuum.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader in driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

SOURCE Health Union

Also from this source

Health Union Survey Reveals Older Individuals Receptive to RSV Vaccine

Health Union Announces the Opening of Nominations for 2023 Social Health Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.