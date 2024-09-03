Health Union Launches First-of-Its-Kind People-based Data Engine

ILLUMINÉ™ Harnesses the Power of Community to Build Privacy-first, Persona-Based Media Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the proven leader in condition-specific online health communities and patient engagement, is excited to announce a groundbreaking development in its DTC marketing and media solutions with the launch of the ILLUMINÉ data engine. By combining deep understanding of patient and caregiver needs with cutting-edge data technology, Health Union's ILLUMINÉ data engine delivers innovative advertising solutions that achieve optimal results and put people's privacy first.

Health Union's ILLUMINÉ data engine translates signals into success

For over a decade, Health Union's industry-leading portfolio of online communities has provided trusted, go-to-resources and safe, supportive platforms for patients and caregivers to find information, validation, and connection that help them live better with challenging, complex health conditions. People come to Health Union communities every day during key moments in their health journeys - when they experience new symptoms, when they are feeling alone, and when they are dissatisfied with their treatments and looking for new options. With the launch of ILLUMINÉ, Health Union applies knowledge engineering and machine learning to harness the power of patient-reported and patient-generated data, collected with transparency and consent during millions of engagements in these communities, to deliver even more sophisticated, innovative, and privacy-first business solutions in programmatic media, content sponsorships, and influencer marketing.

ILLUMINÉ is a sophisticated, machine-learning data engine that translates patient-generated signals from Health Union's online communities into successful marketing solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Powered by a first-party identity graph that includes over 44 billion data points refreshed daily and over 50 million unique patient IDs, ILLUMINÉ enables Health Union to connect brands to the right audiences across any channel at pivotal health moments based on contextual or behavioral activity and triggers. Its capabilities for persona-based segmentation and analysis across over 100+ variables ensure a level of precision and relevance that sets Health Union apart from traditional, commoditized health data providers. These persona-based audiences, known as Amplify+, can be activated across all channels, everywhere patients engage digital content, and have been validated for quality.

The ILLUMINÉ technology infrastructure represents transformative advancement in privacy-first design to facilitate Health Union's persona-based audience-building methodology. Community users can be confident that privacy is an integral - and integrated - part of Health Union's commitment to delivering mutual benefit for people and partners, offering informed choices and safeguarding data that help distinguish its platforms and products. The company is also proud to announce that it has again achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance for its technology platforms and data systems. This certification underscores Health Union's commitment to maintaining both the highest standards of data security and proactively protecting the data of its audiences.

"For our valued customers, particularly those in the programmatic space, this attestation is a clear indication of how we prioritize the privacy and security of patient and caregiver data," said Will Rompala, chief technology officer at Health Union. "Our rigorous adherence to SOC 2 Type II standards is a testament to our continuous efforts to protect and manage data responsibly, giving our stakeholders the confidence they need in our future partnerships."

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader in condition-specific, online health community and patient engagement. The company reaches millions of people through the largest network of online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders – addressing virtually every condition and providing patients and caregivers with the information, connection, and support they need to live better with challenging health conditions. For more than a decade, Health Union has been transforming the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands engage with people, enabling transparent, innovative opportunities to gain insight and empower action through advertising, marketing research, and clinical trial solutions for the healthcare industry.

