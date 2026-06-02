Health Union Opens Entries for the 2026 Social Health Awards

A new HCP-focused category and an expanded prize pack mark a bigger, bolder year for the premier awards program honoring Health Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in online health communities and home to the Social Health Network, the largest network of Health Leaders, today announced the opening of entries for the 2026 Social Health Awards. Now in its fifth consecutive year, the program remains the premier platform honoring the patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) whose dedication to building community and sharing knowledge is reshaping the experience of health across digital spaces.

"Health Leaders are doing the work that changes lives - often under the radar, rarely recognized, and almost always on top of everything else they're carrying," said Julie Croner, Vice President, Community Development at Health Union. "The Social Health Awards exist to make sure that work is seen and celebrated. This year, we're adding a new category for the HCPs who champion patients online and including a U.S. Responsible Influence Certification in the prize pack. As champions of health leadership, it is our responsibility to equip Health Leaders with the tools to continue their work credibly, ethically, and confidently."

Entries are now open at SocialHealthAwards.com and will be accepted through 11:59 PM ET on June 26, 2026. Patients, caregivers, and HCPs ages 18 and over from all condition areas are encouraged to self-submit across 10 categories:

Advocacy Trailblazer

Best Team

Caregiver Champion

Community Cultivator

Creative Contributor

Healthcare Collaborator

Lifetime Achievement Award

Patient-Centered Pioneer (NEW)

Rookie of the Year

Social Media Master

New for 2026, the Patient-Centered Pioneer category honors healthcare professionals who are redefining what it means to practice medicine in the digital age. The clinicians who debunk misinformation, validate lived experience, and treat the patient-provider relationship as a true partnership. The category was shaped with input from Health Union's Patient Leadership Council, who reviewed and voted on its inclusion to ensure it reflects what the patient community values most in a clinical champion.

Each winner receives a personalized Social Health Award, a $500 cash prize, a one-year seat on Health Union's Patient Leadership Council, a one-year membership to the Society for Participatory Medicine, and new for 2026 a one-year U.S. Responsible Influence Certification fully covered by Health Union. Beyond the prize pack, winners and finalists gain a platform to share their mission with industry stakeholders, opening doors to new partnerships and broader reach for their advocacy.

Entries are reviewed by the Social Health Network team for eligibility, scored by Health Union community managers to identify five finalists per category, and then evaluated by a panel of external judges, including members of the Patient Leadership Council, Social Health Network peers, and healthcare industry representatives, who select the winners. Finalists will be announced on July 21, 2026, and winners will be honored during a virtual ceremony on August 19, 2026 at 12 PM ET.

Healthcare industry professionals and Health Leaders interested in joining the 2026 judging panel can email [email protected] with the subject line "2026 Social Health Awards Judging." Full category descriptions, FAQs, and past winners are available at SocialHealthAwards.com.

About Health Union

Health Union powers the first and largest community-based activation and data platform, transforming healthcare by providing unparalleled support, information, and validation for millions navigating complex health conditions and their care teams. With over 125 condition-specific online communities and 15 years of digital health leadership, Health Union's authentic engagements fuel the company's robust suite of endemic media, influencer marketing, market research, and data solutions, driving proven outcomes for patients, HCPs, and brands.

SOURCE Health Union