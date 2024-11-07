Health Union Releases 2024 Findings of "In America" and "Patient Experience" Syndicated Healthcare Research, Offering Unmatched Patient Insights

With data from over 37,000 individuals across 50+ conditions, Health Union's 2024 syndicated healthcare research findings provide fresh perspectives on treatment satisfaction, quality of life, and unmet patient needs.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, a leader in patient-centered market research, has released the latest findings from its most recent "In America" and "Patient Experience" syndicated studies. The 2024 findings offer an evolved understanding of patient journeys, highlighting critical areas such as treatment satisfaction, quality of life impact, and sources of information and support. With proprietary insights drawn from over 37,000 individuals across more than 50 chronic and rare health conditions, Health Union's syndicated patient research studies offer a fresh, comprehensive look at what it truly means to live with complex health issues.

For over 10 years, Health Union's syndicated market research has provided pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and media agencies with actionable insights into patient experiences. These aggregated data points reveal emerging trends, unmet needs and everyday challenges across healthcare journeys and are supported by robust sample sizes, patient-reported data, and flexible analysis options. The products give organizations a distinct edge over traditional syndicated data sources by providing a timely, comprehensive view of the healthcare treatment landscape - from the perspectives of people actively living with and managing complex health conditions.

Enhanced Syndicated Research Products: What's New in 2024

The 2024 updates to Health Union's syndicated research products bring enriched perspectives on patient experiences and specific healthcare needs, empowering organizations to make smarter, more informed decisions. This year's updates expand insights across a wide range of chronic and rare conditions, focusing on critical aspects of patient care and daily living in the "In America" and "Patient Experience" products.

The "In America" Series: Based on tens of thousands of responses, this flagship quantitative survey provides a landscape view of patient journeys in each of 50+ health conditions - including information sources, symptoms, and treatment history, with awareness, trial and usage of 300+ pharmaceutical brands. Condition-specific "In America" study findings capture shared and unique elements of healthcare journeys, offering a multi-faceted perspective supporting targeted marketing strategies and the development of patient personas or profiles.

Based on tens of thousands of responses, this flagship quantitative survey provides a landscape view of patient journeys in each of 50+ health conditions - including information sources, symptoms, and treatment history, with awareness, trial and usage of 300+ pharmaceutical brands. Condition-specific "In America" study findings capture shared and unique elements of healthcare journeys, offering a multi-faceted perspective supporting targeted marketing strategies and the development of patient personas or profiles. The "Patient Experience" Reports: Offering an in-depth exploration of patient attitudes, experiences, and actions, this research captures detailed, condition-specific insights from hundreds of respondents on quality-of-life impact, unmet needs, disease burden, HCP relationships, and treatment experiences. Quota sampling supports the representation of critical subgroups, providing a nuanced understanding of diverse populations.

"Our commitment to amplifying individual voices brings their real experiences and needs to the forefront of healthcare strategy," said Lauren Lawhon, President & COO of Health Union. "By connecting directly with people, our syndicated research data provides more than just numbers—it reflects the lives and challenges of real people, enabling healthcare organizations to make impactful, patient-centered decisions."

Key Features and Client Benefits

Health Union's 2024 findings are now available for purchase, enabling clients to access unprecedented patient insights to inform their strategic goals. Highlights include:

Broad Condition Coverage Across 50+ Health Conditions: The 2024 studies include large-scale, patient-reported data and insights into impactful conditions such as advanced breast cancer, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, macular degeneration, schizophrenia, obesity, NASH, hidradenitis suppurativa, and prostate cancer. This extensive catalog of conditions allows healthcare organizations to explore a comprehensive range of health journeys and identify unique opportunities for engagement.

The 2024 studies include large-scale, patient-reported data and insights into impactful conditions such as advanced breast cancer, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, macular degeneration, schizophrenia, obesity, NASH, hidradenitis suppurativa, and prostate cancer. This extensive catalog of conditions allows healthcare organizations to explore a comprehensive range of health journeys and identify unique opportunities for engagement. Rich, Multi-Dimensional Insights: The studies blend quantitative data with qualitative open-ended survey responses, capturing broad patterns and nuanced personal experiences to support empathetic, data-driven healthcare decisions.

The studies blend quantitative data with qualitative open-ended survey responses, capturing broad patterns and nuanced personal experiences to support empathetic, data-driven healthcare decisions. Versatile Applications and Use Cases: Health Union's products provide flexible insights for quick decisions and deeper patient experience analysis. Syndicated data can complement custom research, quantify patient experiences, and enrich or update journey maps. Clients can also bundle data across therapeutic areas for cross-condition comparisons.

Accessing Health Union's Syndicated Products

Health Union's syndicated offerings are designed for pharmaceutical marketers, healthcare organizations, and media agencies seeking to deepen their understanding of patient needs and treatment satisfaction - with speed and efficiency. All data is de-identified and reported in aggregate. For more information about purchasing the 2024 findings, including a complete list of covered conditions, visit https://health-union.com/in-america/ or contact [email protected] .

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader in condition-specific, online health community and patient engagement. The company reaches millions of people through the largest network of online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders – addressing virtually every condition and providing patients and caregivers with the information, connection, and support they need to live better with challenging health conditions. For more than a decade, Health Union has been transforming the way pharmaceutical and healthcare brands engage with people, enabling transparent, innovative opportunities to gain insight and empower action through advertising, marketing research, and clinical trial solutions for the healthcare industry.

SOURCE Health Union