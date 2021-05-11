Health Union Survey Shows People with Chronic Conditions Are Getting Vaccinated, But COVID-19 Concerns Remain

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Health Union survey reveals that, even while vaccines are being administered and case numbers are decreasing, people living with chronic health conditions remain wary about the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on their condition management and outcomes. The survey is the sixth in Health Union's ongoing COVID-19 Consumer Attitudes and Health Behaviors Survey series that captures "snapshots in time" that track the perspectives and health behaviors of people with chronic conditions throughout the pandemic.

At the time the survey fielded in mid-April, 51% of respondents had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 27% had been half-vaccinated, meaning nearly eight in 10 had received at least one dose. An additional 9% of respondents had either scheduled their vaccinations or planned to do so.

All vaccinations currently available in the U.S. are considered effective at preventing COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, respondents are still concerned about the pandemic, the impact it has had and the potential effects getting sick in the future could have on managing their conditions, which include cancer, respiratory conditions and autoimmune disorders.

Nearly six in 10 respondents said they believe the pandemic is "far from over," and 38% said they are still very concerned about their risk of contracting COVID-19. And only 17% agreed they have "essentially returned to normal" in their everyday lives.

The reality is that, for many with chronic conditions, the pandemic has already had a significant impact on how they manage specific conditions. More than four in 10 respondents said symptoms specific to their conditions have gotten worse since the pandemic began, while 37% said overall control of their health conditions has worsened.

These findings likely contribute to the pandemic's greater impact on people's overall health. Specifically, six in 10 respondents said their quality of life has worsened since the pandemic began, and 56% felt their mental health has gotten worse.

"Despite recent strides to curb COVID-19, people with chronic health conditions continue to experience the pandemic in ways that are occasionally nuanced, but often measurably different from the rest of the population," said Olivier Chateau, Health Union's co-founder and CEO. "It is important for healthcare companies to keep these perspectives and experiences in mind as they continue to build solutions to alleviate the pandemic's impact."

Wave six of Health Union's COVID-19 Consumer Attitudes and Health Behaviors Survey, which was fielded April 12-19, includes responses from 980 people living with chronic health conditions. The respondents were recruited from Health Union's portfolio of online health communities. Additional survey results may be available upon request.

Findings from the five previous survey waves - in the form of blog posts, infographics, a webinar and a white paper - can be accessed via Health Union's COVID-19 Resource Center .

About Health Union

Since 2010, Health Union has encouraged social interactions that evolve into valuable online health conversations, helping people with chronic conditions find the information, connection, and validation they seek. The company creates condition-specific online communities – publishing original, daily content and continuously cultivating social conversation – to support, educate and connect millions of people with challenging, chronic health concerns. Today, the Health Union family of brands includes 32 online health communities , including LungCancer.net, ParkinsonsDisease.net, MultipleSclerosis.net and Migraine.com.

