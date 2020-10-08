Health Union to Present Poster at 2020 North America Conference of Lung Cancer

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union has been accepted to present research about the potential influence of online lung cancer resources on receiving biomarker testing at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer's 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC). The research, in the form of a poster presentation titled "Biomarker Testing Among Users Of Online Lung Cancer Resources: Can Online Communities Make A Clinical Impact?" will be available throughout the conference, which runs Oct. 16-17.

The research digs into the lack of awareness around biomarker testing, despite its role in detecting mutations and ensuring appropriate treatments. Leveraging data from Health Union's Lung Cancer In America 2019 survey of 867 people living with lung cancer, Health Union aimed to determine whether there is a link between receiving biomarker testing and using online lung cancer resources.

Only 29% of survey respondents said they had received biomarker testing, compared to 19% who said they hadn't been tested and 52% who said they weren't sure. Respondents who reported using online community-based resources to learn about and manage lung cancer were more likely to have had biomarker testing than those not using these resources. These resources included online support groups, online forums and message boards, social media and lung cancer-specific websites.

The authors for the post presentation are Health Union's Margot Tishberg, associate director of community development; Shayna Yeates, senior manager of community development; Kaitlyn McNamara, associate director of insights operations; and Sara Hayes, MPH, executive director of community development.

This and other poster presentations will be available on-demand throughout the NACLC.

The 2020 NACLC will feature the most up-to-date lung cancer research, diverse topics of interest and educational sessions with leading experts. Attendees will learn about the latest developments in prevention, detection and care. It will be held virtually Oct. 16-17.

