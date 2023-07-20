HealthBird Continues to Elevate its Profile & Improve its Cap Table with the Addition of High-Profile Investors

Seasoned investors Ross Berman and Randall Winn are welcomed to HealthBird's cap table as early bridge-round investors as the company continues to focus on growth.

MIAMI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of Miami-based HealthBird, a rising InsurTech startup, has reached a new plateau. The company will soon close its Bridge Round and has added Ross Berman and Randall Winn as early-stage investors.

This important milestone continues to add credence from the investment community as a recognition of HealthBird's fast growth and tremendous growth potential, as the company keeps adding new users and driving more sales through its platform for end consumers to shop and buy health insurance.

"Along with the additional investments we were able to secure through this Bridge Round, we are truly delighted to announce that these two very prominent investors and highly experienced business minds have joined our company as investors. Their confidence in the future of HealthBird, backed by their capital, makes us feel very proud of what we are accomplishing, and even more committed to keep developing the work that we are doing for health insurance consumers," said CEO and Co-founder Ariel Dominguez.

Ross Berman's background includes over 25 years in public and private capital markets, along with deep experience in direct-to-consumer business models. Randall Winn has founded and been part of the growth of a series of successful companies in the business services and data and analytics space.

"Gaining the confidence of these two investors is yet another testament to the incredible momentum HealthBird has gained in its first year, as it continues to disrupt and redefine the health insurance experience for the customer," adds HealthBird's Board Member Davor Rom.

The Expedia of Health Insurance has a unique value proposition that draws increasing attention from users and investors. In a universe that may easily feel overwhelming, HealthBird helps health insurance consumers to make the most efficient and beneficial use of their insurance, assisting them as they navigate this complex world and extract all the value that insurance can offer.

Through its desktop version and mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play, HealthBird is using data analytics, AI, and other advanced technology to streamline how people browse, compare and purchase health insurance.

HealthBird focuses on individuals aged from 26 to 64 who do not have health insurance provided by the company they work for, or from a family member.

HealthBird is on a mission to provide a seamless and cost-effective service to health insurance consumers in the United States.

With a strong emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and user-friendliness, the platform offers an intuitive interface that enables every consumer to make informed decisions about their health insurance coverage, tailored to their specific needs.

