HealthBird Selected by Google for Startups for Latino Founders Fund

News provided by

HealthBird

17 Aug, 2023, 08:44 ET

This recognition highlights HealthBird's commitment to simplifying and enhancing the digital healthcare experience.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBird, a pioneering InsurTech startup, is proud to announce its selection by Google for Startups for inclusion in the esteemed Latino Founders Fund. This recognition highlights HealthBird's commitment to revolutionizing the healthcare industry by streamlining and enriching the digital healthcare journey.

Continue Reading
The Latino Founders Fund, established by Google for Startups, is dedicated to providing critical resources, mentorship, and investment opportunities to outstanding startups led by Latino founders. As a participant in this program, HealthBird benefits from an equity-free cash award, personalized mentorship, technical support from Google for Startups experts and local mentors, and comprehensive support focused on technology.

HealthBird, which was first launched in November 2021, has developed an innovative digital platform that simplifies the process of shopping for health insurance. Their user-friendly mobile application empowers users to easily understand health insurance options, compare plans side-by-side, and find the coverage to suit their needs.

"We are thrilled to have been selected for the Latino Founders Fund by Google for Startups," said Ariel Dominguez, CEO, and Co-founder of HealthBird. "This recognition not only validates the hard work and dedication of our talented team but also highlights the potential of our platform to transform the insurance industry as a whole."

In particular, the partnership with Google for Startups through the Latino Founders Fund will enable HealthBird to accelerate its mission of simplifying, educating, and enhancing the health insurance shopping experience and utilization rates.

"With the support of Google for Startups, we are confident in our ability to create meaningful change in the healthcare industry," added Ariel Dominguez. "We look forward to collaborating with Google for Startups and leveraging their resources to make a lasting impact."

For more information about HealthBird and its innovative healthcare platform, please visit www.healthbird.com.

About HealthBird
HealthBird has developed a platform that enables users to easily find and compare health insurance offerings. Additionally, HealthBird's proprietary app for iOS and Android streamlines the process of understanding and utilizing health insurance, providing personalized insights and tips to help individuals make the most of their coverage.

The company envisions a future where managing all aspects of health insurance to happen in one place, empowering individuals with freedom, confidence, and control over their health security.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Irena Tigranyan
COO and Co-founder, HealthBird
+1 (786) 741-8265
e: [email protected]
w: www.healthbird.com

SOURCE HealthBird

