Pioneering HealthBird Insurance Startup Announces Strategic Expansion into Latin America

News provided by

HealthBird

03 Oct, 2023, 08:51 ET

LATAM Insurance industry experts aim to propel expansion, revolutionize the health insurance industry

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based HealthBird, a pioneering InsurTech startup offering side-by-side health insurance plan comparisons, is expanding its successful application into Latin America (LATAM). The company will be kicking off the launch in three countries including Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru in Q4 of this year.

Continue Reading
Pioneering HealthBird Insurance Startup Announces Strategic Expansion into Latin America
Pioneering HealthBird Insurance Startup Announces Strategic Expansion into Latin America

This milestone comes on the heels of a successful round of investments by insurance industry experts Juan Mario Jalil Perna, Juan Mario Jalil Faggioni, and José Javier Hidalgo. According to the investors, "We recognized the potential of HealthBird's advanced technology via its direct-to-consumer platform and saw the opportunity to propel the company's growth and impact in the HealthTech sector."

"Having more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry across Latin America, when I was introduced to HealthBird, I was immediately captivated by the application's innovative approach," said Juan Mario Jalil Perna, investor and industry expert. "We explored the prospect of expanding operations into Latin America and engaged in discussions with insurance carriers, who enthusiastically embraced the initiative."

According to Jalil Perna, there is great potential in LATAM, and he believes HealthBird's expansion will have a great impact on the accessibility of quality health insurance in the region.

Ariel Dominguez, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthBird, expressed his excitement about the expansion. "We are grateful to have the support of investors who not only believe in our technology, but share our vision for revolutionizing health insurance. This partnership represents more than financial backing. Their extensive expertise and reputation in the Latin American market instill a deep sense of trust." He further added, "This mutual confidence forms the foundation of a collaborative relationship, setting the stage for our rapid growth into new territories."

HealthBird's mission is to provide a quick, seamless, and cost-effective service to consumers seeking health insurance in an increasingly expensive, complex marketplace. The product enables consumers to make informed decisions about their insurance coverage, tailored to their specific needs. Individuals can receive free access to the application when enrolled in any insurance product through HealthBird.

About HealthBird
HealthBird is a pioneering InsurTech startup offering side-by-side health insurance plan comparisons via a comprehensive platform. Rooted in a proprietary app for iOS and Android, HealthBird streamlines the process of understanding and utilizing health insurance, as well as providing personalized insights to help individuals make the most of their coverage. The company envisions a future where managing all aspects of health insurance happens in one place, empowering individuals with freedom, confidence, and control over their health security. For more information, please visit https://www.healthbird.com/.

Media Contact: 
Velocitas Interactive Marketing + PR
305.735.9845
366082@email4pr.com

SOURCE HealthBird

Also from this source

HealthBird Selected by Google for Startups for Latino Founders Fund

HealthBird Continues to Elevate its Profile & Improve its Cap Table with the Addition of High-Profile Investors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.