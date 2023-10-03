LATAM Insurance industry experts aim to propel expansion, revolutionize the health insurance industry

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based HealthBird, a pioneering InsurTech startup offering side-by-side health insurance plan comparisons, is expanding its successful application into Latin America (LATAM). The company will be kicking off the launch in three countries including Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru in Q4 of this year.

Pioneering HealthBird Insurance Startup Announces Strategic Expansion into Latin America

This milestone comes on the heels of a successful round of investments by insurance industry experts Juan Mario Jalil Perna, Juan Mario Jalil Faggioni, and José Javier Hidalgo. According to the investors, "We recognized the potential of HealthBird's advanced technology via its direct-to-consumer platform and saw the opportunity to propel the company's growth and impact in the HealthTech sector."

"Having more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry across Latin America, when I was introduced to HealthBird, I was immediately captivated by the application's innovative approach," said Juan Mario Jalil Perna, investor and industry expert. "We explored the prospect of expanding operations into Latin America and engaged in discussions with insurance carriers, who enthusiastically embraced the initiative."

According to Jalil Perna, there is great potential in LATAM, and he believes HealthBird's expansion will have a great impact on the accessibility of quality health insurance in the region.

Ariel Dominguez, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthBird, expressed his excitement about the expansion. "We are grateful to have the support of investors who not only believe in our technology, but share our vision for revolutionizing health insurance. This partnership represents more than financial backing. Their extensive expertise and reputation in the Latin American market instill a deep sense of trust." He further added, "This mutual confidence forms the foundation of a collaborative relationship, setting the stage for our rapid growth into new territories."

HealthBird's mission is to provide a quick, seamless, and cost-effective service to consumers seeking health insurance in an increasingly expensive, complex marketplace. The product enables consumers to make informed decisions about their insurance coverage, tailored to their specific needs. Individuals can receive free access to the application when enrolled in any insurance product through HealthBird.

About HealthBird

HealthBird is a pioneering InsurTech startup offering side-by-side health insurance plan comparisons via a comprehensive platform. Rooted in a proprietary app for iOS and Android, HealthBird streamlines the process of understanding and utilizing health insurance, as well as providing personalized insights to help individuals make the most of their coverage. The company envisions a future where managing all aspects of health insurance happens in one place, empowering individuals with freedom, confidence, and control over their health security. For more information, please visit https://www.healthbird.com/.

