"HealthBuddy COVID-19" Mobile App Now Available in Apple, Google Play Stores

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: UNICEF and EPAM's new 'HealthBuddy COVID-19' chatbot app—developed by the United Nations Children's Fund/Europe and Central Asia Regional Office (UNICEF ECARO), as a reliable source of information and advice related to COVID-19—is now available to download in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

The app will launch across Europe with English and Russian language capabilities.

WHY: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend lives, access to relevant and reliable facts remains vital to support emergency risk communications and promote protective and preventive behaviors at the community and individual levels.

WHO IS IT FOR: National authorities, public health institutions, social service agencies, families and individuals.

WHEN: Thursday, October 29, 2020

WHERE: Apple and Google Play app stores

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org/eca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.epam.com

