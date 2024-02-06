Healthcare Banking Leader Joins PayGround Board of Directors

Series A lead investor, SixThirty names Commerce Bank CFO Chuck Kim to their PayGround board seat

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayGround , a healthcare fintech payments platform, today announced the addition of Chuck Kim, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Commerce Bank enjoys a leadership position in healthcare banking, payments and financial solutions. PayGround's Series A lead investor, SixThirty, appointed Kim to assume its board seat, bringing his experience and leadership to PayGround as it enters the next stage of growth.

Kim, who joined Commerce in 1989, has corporate responsibility for all of the company's financial functions. He also oversees the bank's consumer segment, technology and enterprise operations, marketing, strategic planning and the company's private equity subsidiary, Capital for Business.

"Commerce Bank has served consumers and businesses for nearly 160 years because we take the time to understand our customers' needs and offer unique solutions to meet them," Kim said. "Taking an innovative approach to an old problem can make a difference in a business and in the lives of our customers. That's what I enjoy about our relationship with SixThirty and why I am personally looking forward to working with PayGround as they simplify healthcare payments for everyone."

"We are thrilled to have Chuck Kim join PayGround's Board," says Drew Mercer, PayGround's chief executive officer. "Chuck brings a tremendous amount of experience in finance, healthcare and consumer markets, which are all essential to PayGround. In our few short interactions so far, Chuck has already made meaningful contributions internally within our Board team, and externally with key stakeholders."

About PayGround

PayGround is a healthcare payments platform that streamlines the payment experience for providers and patients. For individuals and families, it's an easy-to-use mobile app to manage, track and pay all medical bills in one secure place. For medical providers, it's a modernized payment platform that reduces costs, simplifies internal processes and boosts patient and employer satisfaction. Welcome to PayGround, the meeting place for healthcare payments. Learn more at www.payground.com .

About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

With $31.7 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages nearly 160 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest, including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com .

1As of December 31, 2023

About SixThirty

SixThirty is a global venture capital firm that invests in early-stage enterprise technology companies at the intersection of finance, health, and privacy. Its platform brings start-ups and incumbents together to collaborate, creating a force multiplier for both. SixThirty's limited partners are category leading incumbents from across financial services, insurance, healthcare, and enterprise technology. Learn more at www.sixthirty.co.

