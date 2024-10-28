Healthcare Costs, Insurance Premiums Expected to Rise in 2025

Healthcare costs in U.S. expected to increase 8% in 2025

Employers looking at ways to limit their share of increases

ACA premiums could go up 10% in 2025

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare costs and insurance premiums are set to increase significantly in 2025, continuing a trend that has burdened businesses and individuals for several years.

The expected 8% increase would be the largest since 2012 and match the increase in 2023, according to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Insurance companies are expected to increase premiums 7% to offset much of this cost, according to a study from Willis Towers Watson.

More than half of employers said they plan to implement changes to lessen the impact of these higher costs, with about 34% planning to pass some of the burden onto their workers. A third plan to explore narrower provider networks and another 20% will encourage use of such options as high-deductible health plans.

In the past five years, the average premium for family coverage in an employer insurance plan has increased by 24%, according to a KFF review.

Even participants in the government's healthcare marketplace are not immune from these price hikes as their premiums are expected to be 6%-10% higher when they select a plan for 2025.

This ongoing trend has left many seeking alternatives to health insurance. Healthsharing ministries, such as Liberty HealthShare, have emerged as a viable and affordable option, providing a faith-based approach to healthcare that is often less expensive than insurance plans. Unlike health insurance, healthsharing allows members to share medical expenses among themselves, significantly reducing individual costs.

"The rising costs of healthcare and insurance premiums are a growing concern for families and businesses alike," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare.

"At Liberty Healthshare, we offer a more affordable way for Christians to manage their healthcare needs," he said. "Our members find peace of mind knowing they are part of a community that supports one another in times of medical need."

Morrow added, "Everyone deserves access to affordable healthcare options that align with their values."

Liberty HealthShare, the country's most-comprehensive healthsharing ministry, offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs, Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect, and Liberty Essential, are excellent for singles, couples, and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly share of just $163. For couples, monthly shares start at $266. Family programs start at $513 per month.

Liberty Rise is a sharing program for young adults without children, ages 18-29, starting out on their own or still in college. Its monthly share amount is just $122.

The Liberty Assist sharing program was designed for people ages 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts start at just $87.

These five programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty Freedom is a budget-friendly, catastrophic healthcare cost-sharing program for young adults. With a monthly share of just $89 for an individual, Liberty Freedom offers support to those age 35 and younger for their eligible healthcare expenses.

Liberty HealthShare's new dental sharing program, which features monthly share amounts as low as $35, it allows members of its medical cost sharing programs to see the licensed dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. The ministry has been recognized by both Charity Navigator and Candid, the nation's leading non-profit evaluators, for its operational excellence, transparency and accountability.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

