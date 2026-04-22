OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Bhalla has been named the top finance executive at Blue Shield of California and its parent company, Ascendiun, providing critical operations and strategic fiscal leadership in a complex managed healthcare environment.

Bhalla will begin her role as chief financial officer (CFO) on May 18, succeeding interim CFO Kassie Maroney, who remains an integral executive leader with the company as chief actuary.

Healthcare Finance Veteran CJ Bhalla Named Chief Financial Officer for Blue Shield of California and Nonprofit Health Plan’s Parent Company, Ascendiun.

"CJ is a proven leader with deep experience guiding complex, mission-driven healthcare organizations," said Mike Stuart, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California. "Her strategic finance expertise, operational discipline, and data-driven leadership will be critical as we accelerate our goal to make health care more affordable for our members, improve health outcomes and become the health plan members love."

"Our goal is to create a healthcare system that's worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable for all," said Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Ascendiun. "And CJ is a dynamic, creative leader who will help us achieve that north star more quickly."

Bhalla has spent the last 20 years in various finance leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente and most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer, Integrated Care and Coverage.

As part of that role, she has been overseeing finance for Kaiser Permanente's California, Hawaii, Northwest, and Washington markets serving more than 10 million members and generating $100 billion in combined annual revenue.

"I am honored to join a mission-driven nonprofit health plan during a pivotal time in health care," Bhalla said. "I look forward to working with Blue Shield's talented team to better serve our members."

Bhalla received her Master of Business Administration degree from Virginia Polytechnic University and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, India. She also serves on the board of directors of the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with six million members, over 6,500 employees, and more than $27 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years in support of California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Ascendiun

Ascendiun is a nonprofit company, the ultimate parent company of Blue Shield of California, Blue Shield Promise Health Plan, Altais, and Stellarus. The Ascendiun family of companies is dedicated to advancing better health outcomes, making healthcare more affordable, and addressing the unique needs of diverse communities. For more news about Ascendiun, please visit www.ascendiun.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Shield of California