Healthcare FinTech Start-up, PayGround, Raises $4M to Simplify Healthcare Payments

Healthcare FinTech start-up, PayGround, raises $4M to enable patients to pay all of their providers across one interface

Leading the round was Triventures , a venture capital fund investing in data driven health startups that are poised to reshape the industry by converging the best of health and tech solutions. Netalie Nadivi, General Partner at Triventures says, "PayGround is a great addition to our existing portfolio of digital health companies that are addressing some of the industry's biggest challenges. PayGround's leadership team not only has the vision to solve a real problem in this industry but has demonstrated phenomenal execution to date. In just a year of commercial market presence, PayGround has deployed in over 100 healthcare facilities, generating tangible ROI by improving DSO and collections on bad debt. We could not be more excited to lead this Seed Round and look forward to seeing PayGround continue to execute on its mission."

Healthcare costs in the US continue to soar. According to CMS , in 2019, healthcare spend hit $3.8 trillion and is estimated to exceed $6 trillion by 2028. PayGround tackles this challenge by delivering a win-win value proposition to the market: a seamless, scalable solution that vastly improves provider collections while simultaneously delivering a consumer-centric experience, a must-have in an era characterized by the consumerization of healthcare.

Also participating in the round was SixThirty , which invests in early-stage fintech and insurtech enterprise technology companies. Joel Brightfield, Principal with SixThirty stated, "Healthcare payments are fraught with friction, from lack of price transparency to lack of convenience in billing and payments. As anyone who has been to the doctor knows, patients spend copious amounts of time understanding and making payments, and providers spend a disproportionate amount of time managing revenue cycles and collections. These frictions equate to less time spent preventing and treating disease, needlessly wasting a precious resource in healthcare—time. Drew and the rest of the team at PayGround have felt this pain firsthand and have built a much needed solution."

PayGround will use the funds to execute on its technology roadmap, while growing its brand with an aggressive sales and marketing plan. In addition to the fundraise, PayGround expands its Board of Directors with representatives of the investors and industry expert, Dan Johnson, a healthcare IT leader who previously served as President at Experian Health.

This financing comes on the heels of significant traction in the market thanks to a compelling value proposition where providers have:

Experienced an average 23% increase in revenue

Decreased collections turnaround by more than 60%.

Enjoyed a savings of more than 40% to prior vendor fees

"We are so grateful for this latest funding round," said Mercer. "We can now accelerate our go-to-market plan and scale value across patients and providers alike. Stay tuned for some big announcements in the coming weeks as PayGround disrupts the healthcare revenue cycle."

About PayGround:

PayGround, Inc . is based in Gilbert, AZ and was founded in 2018 with the mission of simplifying healthcare payments. PayGround's integrated data architecture enables patients to submit frictionless payments to healthcare providers. PayGround's mission is to provide a simple, centralized solution for individuals and families to manage and pay all of their medical bills, so they can focus on more important things.

About Triventures:

Founded in 2010, Triventures is an early-stage venture capital that focuses on data-driven healthcare solutions and opportunities that land on the intersection of health with other verticals. With offices in Israel and the Silicon Valley, the fund leverages its global footprint and has established a comprehensive network of top-tier strategic corporate limited partners. The fund names among its strategic investors some of the world's leading health systems and companies, finance groups, consumer electronics enterprises, insurance companies, and telecommunication groups, including Medtronic, Philips, Boston Scientific, Abiomed, Intermountain Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Johnson and Johnson, Samsung, Nikon, and Sheba Medical Center.

About SixThirty:

SixThirty is an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in enterprise technology companies from around the world, building FinTech, InsurTech, CyberSecurity, and Digital Health solutions for incumbents. Each year, SixThirty invests in eight to twelve new companies and participates in select follow-on opportunities. Portfolio companies of SixThirty gain access to the Fund's Go-to-Market program, which entails curated meetings with corporate partners, mentorship on B2B sales, and go-to-market strategy and networking opportunities with industry incumbents.

